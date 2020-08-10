‘The Grand On Tour’ concert series coming to locations around Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Grand Theater announced that they will present live music across Wausau in the coming weeks through “The Grand On Tour” series.

Concerts will be held at Whitewater Music Hall’s beer garden, Timekeeper Distillery’s patio, and Riverside and Marathon Parks. The outdoor spaces will allow for social distancing, and face masks are encouraged when moving through the audience. . Organizers say the goal of the outdoor, pop-up shows is to provide a safe way for people to enjoy live music, as well as to provide performance opportunities for Wisconsin musicians.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to live our mission and engage our community in the arts through this series,” said Sean Wright, Executive Director of The Grand Theater. “We’re very grateful to County Materials for their support of this series, and to Whitewater Music Hall, Timekeeper Distillery, and the Marathon County Parks Department for being such fantastic partners in bringing live music back to Wausau.”

Tickets are not required for “The Grand On Tour” events, but donations are encouraged to help support artists and The Grand. Some seating is available at Whitewater Music Hall and Timekeeper Distillery, but audiences are invited to bring their own chairs and blankets to performances. Food and beverages are available for purchase at Whitewater Music Hall and Timekeeper Distillery, and audiences may bring their own food and beverage to concerts in county parks.

“The Grand On Tour” kicks off on August 14, with Oshkosh folk duo Auralai performing at Whitewater Music Hall. For more information about “The Grand On Tour” visit www.grandtheater.org/tickets/grandontour.

“The Grand On Tour” Lineup includes the following artists and dates:

Auralai | Folk from Oshkosh Friday, August 14 - Whitewater Music Hall

Kyle Megna | Alternative Rock from Appleton Friday, August 21 - Whitewater Music Hall

Nick Anderson & the Skinny Lovers | Alternative Rock from Eau Claire Tuesday, August 25 - Riverside Park

Erin Krebs & Jeff Johnston | Jazz from Appleton Friday, August 28 - Whitewater Music Hall

Tae | R&B from Green Bay Thursday, September 3 - Timekeeper Distillery

Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets | Pop-Rock from Madison Friday, September 11 - Whitewater Music Hall

Genevieve Heyward | Folk-Rock from Door County Friday, September 18 | Whitewater Music Hall

The Oxleys | Indie Folk from Milwaukee Friday, September 25 | Whitewater Music Hall

