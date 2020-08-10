Advertisement

Report: Big Ten postponing football in fall, hopes to play in spring

The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played.
The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting that the Big Ten has decided to postpone football in the fall, with hopes that they can play in the spring instead.

The report says that an official announcement is expected early this week.

The Badgers were scheduled to have their first practice of preseason camp on Monday. The opening game of their season was scheduled for September 4th.

The report comes a day after the conference announced that until further notice, padded practices would not be allowed for football teams in the conference.

To date, the MAC is the only FBS conference to have officially cancelled football in the fall.

