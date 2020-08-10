Advertisement

Money is tight and food insecurity is at an all-time high

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic is far more devastating than we could have initially imagined. 

A recent survey conducted by the Brookings Institution finds 1 in 5 young children in the U.S. are not getting enough food during this pandemic and food insecurity is rising at an unprecedented rate, jumping to more than 40% for households with children under 12. 

Luckily, a few simple tweaks to your shopping and budgeting strategy can help you feed your entire family and feel good about it. 

Financial expert and blogger Tonya Rapley, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Monday to reveal those smart grocery store shopping strategies to help you cut costs without cutting corners.

Tonya Rapley is a millennial money expert and creator of the award-winning site, My Fab Finance. In 2014 she was deemed the “New Face of Wealth Building” by Black Enterprise Magazine and featured as their cover subject. Tonya is also a mother, wife and full-time entrepreneur who tours the country providing workshops for private and nonprofit clients. 

For more information, visit www.storebrandformula.com

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Officials expect results to be released on time in Tuesday's primary election

Updated: moments ago
Officials expect results to be released on time in Tuesday's primary election

Deep Bench

Attorney General Josh Kaul leads bipartisan coalition to help victims of senior fraud be compensated for losses

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
AG Kaul leads bipartisan group of 44 attorneys general in urging Congress to pass legislation to protect senior victims of fraud.

News

Preventative termite inspections in your home now can help you avoid costly problems later

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Preventative termite inspections in your home now can help you avoid costly problems later

News

Changing your grocery store routine to avoid food insecurity in your family

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Changing your grocery store routine to avoid food insecurity in your family

Latest News

News

Big Brothers Big Sisters in Wausau offer meal kits, activity packets for families

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Big Brothers Big Sisters in Wausau offer meal kits, activity packets for families

News

Edith's Law aims to help compensate elderly victims of scams

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Edith's Law aims to help compensate elderly victims of scams

News

Local group to celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
A group of area citizens has organized a celebration to show appreciation for area law enforcement officers.

News

Apartment complex open on the site of the former Mountain Lanes Bowling Alley

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
Availability is now open at the Mountain Lane Luxury Apartments, on the site of the former Mountain Lanes Bowling Alley.

News

Wisconsin passes 1 million negative COVID-19 tests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin added 507 coronavirus cases. The percentage of positive tests was down for a second straight day.

Entertainment

‘The Grand On Tour’ concert series coming to locations around Wausau

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The Grand Theater announced that they will present live music across Wausau in the coming weeks through “The Grand On Tour” series.