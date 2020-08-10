Advertisement

Local group to celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Special event to be held Thursday, Aug 13
(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A group of area citizens has organized a celebration to show appreciation for area law enforcement officers.

“We are proud to announce ‘Law Enforcement Appreciation Day’ as a way for the community to express their gratitude to local law enforcement personnel for their service to Marathon County, and to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” said co-organizer Coy Sawyer, General Manager of 89Q Radio. “This will not only be an opportunity to say thank you but also to raise funds for the police and Sheriff’s office. We are asking attendees to this free event to bring a donation of money or gift cards for the ‘Lights of Christmas’ campaign. Donated gift cards are stocked in squad cars throughout Marathon County for officers to use to see a need-fill a need. Officers have been able to help many of their neighbors and strengthen the bond of trust.”

The event will be held on the 400 Block in downtown Wausau on Thursday, August 13 at 6:30 p.m. The event will include live music from The Cody Clauson Trio and remarks by former Wausau Police Chief Jeff Hardell and special guest Craig Schneller of the Brianna’s Smile Foundation.

Attendees are asked to bring an American flag and a donation for the “Lights of Christmas” program.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Apartment complex open on the site of the former Mountain Lanes Bowling Alley

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
Availability is now open at the Mountain Lane Luxury Apartments, on the site of the former Mountain Lanes Bowling Alley.

Entertainment

‘The Grand On Tour’ concert series coming to locations around Wausau

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The Grand Theater announced that they will present live music across Wausau in the coming weeks through “The Grand On Tour” series.

News

Volunteers searching for a missing 3-year-old in Winter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Franzen
Search is on for missing 3-year-old in Winter, Wis.

News

Law enforcement ask volunteers searching for missing 3-year-old to register

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department is asking that all volunteers that are looking to help search for a missing three-year-old register in Winter, WI.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin voters request 900K absentee ballots for primary

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Wisconsin voters have requested more than 900,000 absentee ballots for Tuesday’s primary, more than seven times what they requested in the August primary in 2018, according to data state elections officials released Monday.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Monday, August 10, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Monday, August 10, 2020.

News

TikTok Safety Concerns: Is your data at risk?

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
A cybersecurity expert breaks down the risks of user data falling into the wrong hands.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Severe storms cause damage in Vilas County, possible tornado near Star Lake

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Severe storms moved across Vilas County on Sunday night.

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Rally Calls For Mask Freedom

Updated: 16 hours ago
Rally Calls For Mask Freedom