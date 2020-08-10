Local group to celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A group of area citizens has organized a celebration to show appreciation for area law enforcement officers.

“We are proud to announce ‘Law Enforcement Appreciation Day’ as a way for the community to express their gratitude to local law enforcement personnel for their service to Marathon County, and to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” said co-organizer Coy Sawyer, General Manager of 89Q Radio. “This will not only be an opportunity to say thank you but also to raise funds for the police and Sheriff’s office. We are asking attendees to this free event to bring a donation of money or gift cards for the ‘Lights of Christmas’ campaign. Donated gift cards are stocked in squad cars throughout Marathon County for officers to use to see a need-fill a need. Officers have been able to help many of their neighbors and strengthen the bond of trust.”

The event will be held on the 400 Block in downtown Wausau on Thursday, August 13 at 6:30 p.m. The event will include live music from The Cody Clauson Trio and remarks by former Wausau Police Chief Jeff Hardell and special guest Craig Schneller of the Brianna’s Smile Foundation.

Attendees are asked to bring an American flag and a donation for the “Lights of Christmas” program.

