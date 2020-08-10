Advertisement

Law enforcement ask volunteers searching for missing 3-year-old to register

Abby Koch
Abby Koch(Sawyer County Sheriff's Office)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT
WINTER, Wis. (WEAU, WDIO) - The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department is asking that all volunteers that are looking to help search for a missing three-year-old register in Winter, WI.

Officials say they have an influx of volunteers and would like volunteers to register at the Winter Ball Park at the intersection of Park and Grove.

A search is currently underway near Old 70 Road in Winter.

The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network says three-year-old Abby Koch was last seen Aug. 9 around 6:45 p.m. southwest of Winter.

Abby followed the family dog into the woods. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with a flower on it and was barefoot.

She has blue eyes and blonde hair and is 2 feet 10 inches and roughly 41 pounds.

Price County officials confirmed they have deputies assisting in the search.

This is a developing story, more updates to come as they are available.

