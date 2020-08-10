Advertisement

HGTV star Mina Starsiak explains how to protecting your home from termites

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mina Starsiak manages to make rehabbing houses look fun and easy on the hit HGTV show “Good Bones”. It may seem exciting to turn a run-down house into a showpiece, but there are many challenges.

Monday on NewsChannel 7 at 4, Mina teamed up with Terminix to explain why protecting the “Good Bones” of any home from termites and other critters is an important part of maintaining or remodeling.

It’s shocking to learn that termites damage more than 600,000 homes each year, and right now, there are more than 4 million homes in the United States at risk of an infestation.

Starsiak explained what to look for if you think you have an infestation and offered some simple but important ways to reduce the risk of infestation.

