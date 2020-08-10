First Alert Weather: AM storms, then a dry pattern takes over

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We have a few lingering showers and storms this morning. Most showers and storms will be a minor inconvenience this morning, but there is a chance to see an isolated stronger storm in our southeastern viewing area. This may bring some strong gusty winds along with them at times. By the time we reach this afternoon, more and more sunshine will start to take over again, making for a nice end of our Monday.

After we clear out the showers and storms this morning, we will see a dry pattern take hold for much of the rest of the work-week. A few models are showing a chance for a few showers Wednesday night, but that is looking unlikely at this point. Much of the rest of the week looks to stay dry overall with the next chance for showers or storms mainly holding off until the weekend. Temperatures this week will still rise into the low to mid 80s for much of the week. With the elevated temperatures and decent dew point values, we may end up seeing a spotty shower develop in the afternoons of some of these days, but most of the days should remain dry.

