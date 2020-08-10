Demonstrators rally to protest arrest of protester in Waupaca

WAUPACA, Wis. (WLUK) -- People came to Waupaca from all over Wisconsin Sunday to protest what happened at another protest.

Cammeron Collins has lived in Waupaca since 2008... and he never thought race relations would get to this point here.

“Being black is okay...” Collins said. “It’s not something you should hide... I have a daughter that’s 10 [years old]. She’s not okay with being black, she wants her hair blonde.”

One week ago in Waupaca, a protester was arrested and later charged with battery to a police officer, after police say he pointed a loaded gun at an officer following an altercation.

Brioni Smith disputes what happened. She wants the police abolished.

“The arrest itself was I think ridiculous,” Smith said. “The protester was exercising his Second Amendment rights, which you get to exercise whether you’re protesting masks at the capital or are protesting Black Lives Matter in Waupaca.”

John Ladetke has lived in town over 20 years.

"I was born and raised in Waupaca, and people are civil in this town, but recently the civility has gone out the window," Ladetke said. "Right now, as we speak, there are right-wing militia with massive numbers here and guns on our Main Street."

WLUK tracked down the militia group’s spokesperson. Steve is with the Wisconsin charter of the 3 Percenters, a group some have described as extremist, anti-government, and far-right.

“We support their right to protest,” Steve said. “But, we also help support the local community. Some citizens had worries that it would become violent and we’re just here to watch their properties and make sure that nothing happens. If it does, we report it to the local police.”

There were several police officers at the protests to make sure that things stayed safe. We reached out to the police department for an interview, but did not hear back.

Court records show 23-year-old Matthew Banta of Neenah is the man who was arrested at a protest in Waupaca earlier this month.

He’ll be back in court on Tuesday.

