Big Brothers Big Sisters provides meal kits, activities to families thanks to COVID-19 Relief Fund

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many parents are struggling to find activities for kids as they spend more time together than ever.

Some families in the Wausau area are easing that stress and enjoying time together thanks to meal kits and activities from Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin teamed up with the United Way of Marathon County to create the COVID-19 community relief fund. The fund has granted nearly $450,000 to local non-profits. They’ve given Big Brothers Big Sisters two rounds of funding, so they could provide weekly take-home meal kits. One family in Wausau says it opened the door to a new way for them to spend time together.

At a time many parents are praying for patience, Angel Texale’s prayer was answered after buying food became stressful in March.

“Shopping was really difficult, you know, you couldn’t take your kids anywhere. It was nerve-wracking, because you wouldn’t always get what you needed, because people were buying like crazy, so it was super stressful. It felt like you didn’t have any control of anything,” said Texale.

One thing she could control was time she and her 3 kids spent together. After picking up weekly meal kits from Big Brothers Big Sisters in May, they’re getting through this time by cooking as a family.

“It came with everything you needed, and it was super easy to make. So it was a blessing. It ended up rolling into many other things that they’ve provided to us. We just picked up a basket last week of activities,” she said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters says the COVID-19 relief fund helped them support families through this time.

“We got our first funding of $2,500, and with that we did meals. So for four weeks in a row, we provided families with meals, with a whole entire meal,” said Lexi Buntrock, enrollment and match support specialist for BBBS.

The Texales even surprised their mom by enjoying tuna casserole.

“I was really nervous about feeding it to them. Then come to find out, they love it!” she said, laughing.

“We have fun, and when we make a mess we just laugh,” said Armani Texale, Angel’s 8-year-old son.

Angel’s eldest son Zander has adjusted to meet his Big Brother virtually since the pandemic began. He’s now taken to cooking, preparing full meals.

“There was ready-to-make bacon, and we made pancakes and waffles,” he said.

Saturday morning, he cooked his mom breakfast.

“I made eggs, two eggs each, and then I made mom some yogurt, I mean gave her some yogurt, and made her some coffee,” he said, saying he enjoys time spent in the kitchen with his family.

BBBS says it’s been special to help out with meals and activities since they usually provide mentoring and direct families to other resources. The second round of funding they received is $1,200 going toward providing activity kits to families, which include games like Frisbee, sidewalk chalk and more.

“Our goal was for those families to have things to do, to mix things up and help them out, for something they may not have at home right now,” said Buntrock.

