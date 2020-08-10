Attorney General Josh Kaul leads bipartisan coalition to help victims of senior fraud be compensated for losses

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Scam artists know that seniors are especially at risk from COVID-19, and they are targeting those who are isolated at home. Holly Chilsen spoke to Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul who announced an effort to compensate victims.

Kaul is leading a bipartisan coalition of 44 attorneys general in urging the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives to include Edith’s Bill in COVID-19 relief legislation. This bipartisan legislation would amend the Victims of Crime Act of 1984, to include victims of senior fraud as eligible for reimbursement by the Crime Victims Fund for states that provide compensation to victims.

Edith’s Bill will also amend VOCA so that penalties and fines from deferred prosecution and non-prosecution agreements, which can include white collar criminal conduct against seniors, are deposited into the Crime Victims Fund. The bill is being led by SenatorTammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, along with Rep. Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon and Rep. Pete King of New York, who both co-chair the Elder Justice Caucus.

Across all states, there has been a surge in COVID-19 scams targeting vulnerable seniors. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General has warned that fraudsters are offering COVID-19 tests to Medicare beneficiaries in exchange for personal details, including Medicare information. This is just one of many COVID-19 scams targeting seniors.

Even after the pandemic, it is widely expected that seniors will continue to be targeted by fraudsters. By using this legislation to add senior fraud as an eligible reimbursement expense under VOCA, states will be able to help victims receive the financial relief they deserve. States would be incentivized but not mandated by this legislation to provide compensation to victims of senior fraud.

The Wisconsin Elder Abuse website (www.ReportElderAbuseWI.org) and hotline (1-833-586-0107) is available for community members and victims for assistance in obtaining needed resources and making referrals to local authorities.

