Advertisement

Attorney General Josh Kaul leads bipartisan coalition to help victims of senior fraud be compensated for losses

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Scam artists know that seniors are especially at risk from COVID-19, and they are targeting those who are isolated at home. Holly Chilsen spoke to Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul who announced an effort to compensate victims.

Kaul is leading a bipartisan coalition of 44 attorneys general in urging the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives to include Edith’s Bill in COVID-19 relief legislation. This bipartisan legislation would amend the Victims of Crime Act of 1984, to include victims of senior fraud as eligible for reimbursement by the Crime Victims Fund for states that provide compensation to victims.

Edith’s Bill will also amend VOCA so that penalties and fines from deferred prosecution and non-prosecution agreements, which can include white collar criminal conduct against seniors, are deposited into the Crime Victims Fund. The bill is being led by SenatorTammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, along with Rep. Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon and Rep. Pete King of New York, who both co-chair the Elder Justice Caucus.

Across all states, there has been a surge in COVID-19 scams targeting vulnerable seniors. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General has warned that fraudsters are offering COVID-19 tests to Medicare beneficiaries in exchange for personal details, including Medicare information. This is just one of many COVID-19 scams targeting seniors.

Even after the pandemic, it is widely expected that seniors will continue to be targeted by fraudsters. By using this legislation to add senior fraud as an eligible reimbursement expense under VOCA, states will be able to help victims receive the financial relief they deserve. States would be incentivized but not mandated by this legislation to provide compensation to victims of senior fraud.

The Wisconsin Elder Abuse website (www.ReportElderAbuseWI.org) and hotline (1-833-586-0107) is available for community members and victims for assistance in obtaining needed resources and making referrals to local authorities.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Officials expect results to be released on time in Tuesday's primary election

Updated: moments ago
Officials expect results to be released on time in Tuesday's primary election

Deep Bench

Money is tight and food insecurity is at an all-time high

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
Money is tight for millions of American families. Luckily, there are some simple tweaks you can make to your grocery store routine to help you feed your entire family without cutting corners.

News

Preventative termite inspections in your home now can help you avoid costly problems later

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Preventative termite inspections in your home now can help you avoid costly problems later

News

Changing your grocery store routine to avoid food insecurity in your family

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Changing your grocery store routine to avoid food insecurity in your family

Latest News

News

Big Brothers Big Sisters in Wausau offer meal kits, activity packets for families

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Big Brothers Big Sisters in Wausau offer meal kits, activity packets for families

News

Edith's Law aims to help compensate elderly victims of scams

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Edith's Law aims to help compensate elderly victims of scams

News

Local group to celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
A group of area citizens has organized a celebration to show appreciation for area law enforcement officers.

News

Apartment complex open on the site of the former Mountain Lanes Bowling Alley

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
Availability is now open at the Mountain Lane Luxury Apartments, on the site of the former Mountain Lanes Bowling Alley.

News

Wisconsin passes 1 million negative COVID-19 tests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin added 507 coronavirus cases. The percentage of positive tests was down for a second straight day.

Entertainment

‘The Grand On Tour’ concert series coming to locations around Wausau

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The Grand Theater announced that they will present live music across Wausau in the coming weeks through “The Grand On Tour” series.