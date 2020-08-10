Apartment complex open on the site of the former Mountain Lanes Bowling Alley

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Availability is now open at the Mountain Lane Luxury Apartments, on the site of the former Mountain Lanes Bowling Alley.

According to a news release Monday, the four-story apartment building, off 17th Avenue, features 87 one- and two-bedroom units.

On May 7th, the Wausau Plan Commission approved the apartment complex.

The bowling alley was built in the early 1960s and was a popular hangout for bowlers and families. The business struggled in its later years. An attempt to revive the bowling alley in 2016 included the addition of ‘Jump On It,’ an inflatable bounce-house business previously located at the Wausau Center Mall.

The business closed permanently in 2017 when then-owner Kaileah Koehler was charged with illegally refilling name brand liquor bottles with off-brand liquor. A sign was posted on the door in July 2017 reading “Closed until further notice.” The business never reopened.

