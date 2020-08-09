School board president responds to Saturday protest

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau School Board president Tricia Zunker says the district “supports” the First Amendment rights of the families that chose to protest the board’s recent decision for the school district to begin the Fall semester virtually.

“There’s going to be frustration regardless of which option is selected,” Zunker told NewsChannel 7 in a phone interview Saturday. “We support their First Amendment right to peacefully protest as they did today and hope they turn into the virtual meeting on Monday where there will be more information about the Fall start.”

Around 30 community members including students, parents and grandparents gathered with flags and signs at the 400 Block downtown Wausau Saturday to voice their frustration with the district’s decision.

“It’s a protest and a demonstration that parents need their children in school,” explained organizer April Van Rixel, who says parents want a choice if their kids attend should classes virtually or in-person. “Having that choice is essential. Homeschooling does not work for the majority of parents and that’s why we have public schools. If it did work, if a virtual school did work for students; we would have been doing that a long time ago.”

Several mothers at the protest agreed, saying they felt parents should have a choice in regard to what they feel is the best option for their children.

“We understand that a lot of teachers and students are not feeling safe or not ready for that and we fully support having that virtual option as well,” said Amy Dykstra, whose daughter, Taylor, will be in seventh grade at Horace Mann Middle School. “We’re all for taking the necessary precautions and being respectful, but to have that option completely taken away and just completely virtual is what’s frustrating for a lot of people.”

Specific concern that some addressed was the ability for elementary-aged students to effectively learn in a virtual environment.

“They’re just learning to read. They’re at the most pivotal point in their education,” explained Loni Korpita, who attended the event with her two elementary-aged sons. “Not being in school really impacts that and I think it makes it really difficult for them to learn through a tablet and not having that interaction with the teachers really makes a difference.”

While her family is able to make arrangements for her sons to be able to learn virtually, including trips to grandma’s house while the parents are at work, Kopita acknowledged other families in the district may not be as fortunate.

“I’m really concerned about the kids that are just trying to learn how to read,” said Kopita. “They either don’t have internet access because we’re in such a rural environment or they just don’t have the family structure to be safe and really learn anything.”

The Wausau School Board has a virtual meeting scheduled for Monday 5 p.m. and is set to discuss more details regarding the virtual start for the school year. A link to that meeting can be found on the Wausau School District’s website here.

