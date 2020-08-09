Advertisement

School board president responds to Saturday protest

Wausau families protest virtual start to school year
April Van Rixel holds a sign on the 400 Block downtown Wausau Saturday. Van Rixel organized the protest of about 30 parents and students who are upset with the Wausau School District's decision to begin fall classes virtually.
April Van Rixel holds a sign on the 400 Block downtown Wausau Saturday. Van Rixel organized the protest of about 30 parents and students who are upset with the Wausau School District's decision to begin fall classes virtually.(WSAW)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau School Board president Tricia Zunker says the district “supports” the First Amendment rights of the families that chose to protest the board’s recent decision for the school district to begin the Fall semester virtually.

“There’s going to be frustration regardless of which option is selected,” Zunker told NewsChannel 7 in a phone interview Saturday. “We support their First Amendment right to peacefully protest as they did today and hope they turn into the virtual meeting on Monday where there will be more information about the Fall start.”

Around 30 community members including students, parents and grandparents gathered with flags and signs at the 400 Block downtown Wausau Saturday to voice their frustration with the district’s decision.

“It’s a protest and a demonstration that parents need their children in school,” explained organizer April Van Rixel, who says parents want a choice if their kids attend should classes virtually or in-person. “Having that choice is essential. Homeschooling does not work for the majority of parents and that’s why we have public schools. If it did work, if a virtual school did work for students; we would have been doing that a long time ago.”

Several mothers at the protest agreed, saying they felt parents should have a choice in regard to what they feel is the best option for their children.

“We understand that a lot of teachers and students are not feeling safe or not ready for that and we fully support having that virtual option as well,” said Amy Dykstra, whose daughter, Taylor, will be in seventh grade at Horace Mann Middle School. “We’re all for taking the necessary precautions and being respectful, but to have that option completely taken away and just completely virtual is what’s frustrating for a lot of people.”

Specific concern that some addressed was the ability for elementary-aged students to effectively learn in a virtual environment.

“They’re just learning to read. They’re at the most pivotal point in their education,” explained Loni Korpita, who attended the event with her two elementary-aged sons. “Not being in school really impacts that and I think it makes it really difficult for them to learn through a tablet and not having that interaction with the teachers really makes a difference.”

While her family is able to make arrangements for her sons to be able to learn virtually, including trips to grandma’s house while the parents are at work, Kopita acknowledged other families in the district may not be as fortunate.

“I’m really concerned about the kids that are just trying to learn how to read,” said Kopita. “They either don’t have internet access because we’re in such a rural environment or they just don’t have the family structure to be safe and really learn anything.”

The Wausau School Board has a virtual meeting scheduled for Monday 5 p.m. and is set to discuss more details regarding the virtual start for the school year. A link to that meeting can be found on the Wausau School District’s website here.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rothschild motorcycle rally raises money for dogs

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Cruizin for K9s goal was to have a fun day with motorcycles and raise money for dogs.It did just that. The program trains one dog per year for police duty, donating the dog to a police department that may not have the funds to afford a canine for it’s department.

News

Wood County reports 2nd death associated with COVID-19 complications

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The Wood County Health Department reports a person has died from COVID-19 complications.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Potential for severe storms late PM into Sunday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
The potential exists for severe storms Sunday late PM into Sunday night in the region.

News

State confirms another 1,165 cases, 6 new COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A total of 13,162 people were tested within the past 24 hours. State health officials say they have now tested 1,046,878 people.

Latest News

National

Mid-American Conference cancels fall football due to virus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press the university president’s voted to not play in the fall and consider a spring season.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Storms at times this weekend

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
Storms are possible at times this weekend. Some could be strong to severe, especially later Sunday.

News

Man attacked over Trump flag at campground

Updated: 20 hours ago

Sports

Za’Darius, Preston Smith adjust to new normal, sometimes without each other

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
The Smith brothers were the best pass rushing duo in football last season. Packer fans were also immediately drawn to their fun-loving personalities off the gridiron too. They'll still be able to show that off this year, just not together.

News

CREATE Portage Co. announced ‘Paint the County!’ mural project

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
CREATE Portage County announced Friday the ‘Paint the County!’ mural project.

News

DOT: State Patrol focuses on speeding laws in August

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The State Patrol posted Friday that their law of the month for August highlights Wisconsin speed-related laws (346.57) and reminds drivers that speeding can result in a fine and higher insurance rates or can cost you or someone else their life.