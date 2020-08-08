Advertisement

Za’Darius, Preston Smith adjust to new normal, sometimes without each other

Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark, left, Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith, right, celebrate after a sack during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark, left, Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith, right, celebrate after a sack during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)(Andy Clayton-King | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY Wis. (WSAW) -We're used to Za'Darius and Preston Smith doing interviews together, but for now, they're each a solo act.

“Man it’s so sad,” Za’Darius jokingly says about not doing interviews with Preston. “But for real though man I miss it man. And I told Preston man that we was going to do it anyways, I was going to bust in here when he just did his interview.”

The audience for their play on the field will be smaller as well, after the Packers announced that at least their first two home games will be played without fans.

“When I got here, just that electrifying atmosphere, every home game’s gonna be different,” said Preston Smith. “Because it was definitely an advantage for our defense, and the D-train when we was getting rolling and the crowd was behind us and the fans was behind us.”

Change will be a theme of this year, without a crowd, some of those famous sack celebrations from last season, will likely look different.

“I mean but Z (Za’Darius), with him switching up every sack, it might play a toll on him,” said Preston.

The Smith’s impact on the locker room last year was universally regarded at Lambeau Field, but without huge team dinners and barbecues to bring teammates together in 2020, they’re going to have to get creative.

“Basically positions, each position will have their own little gathering and that’s how we’re going to have to make it work this year,” said Za’Darius. “It’s going to be hard, but rules are rules, and we gotta abide by the rules.”

No matter how different it looks, the green and gold’s favorite unofficial brothers don’t plan to stop making an impact, on, or off the field, for a long time to come.

“When I first came in the building, that’s something we harped on. is leadership and being a captain and just bringing that energy,” said Za’Darius. “And as you can see man, I’ve been bringing it since day one. And I’m going to continue to do it, until I retire here.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Baseball

Wisconsin Rapids shuts out Dock Spiders, 6-0

Updated: 23 hours ago
It was the end of one winning streak and the start of another on Thursday night with a Wisconsin Rapids Rafters’ 6-0 shutout win over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

Nba

Bucks clinch top see in East with 130-116 win over Heat

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton scored 33 points each, and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame a huge early deficit to get a 130-116 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday to clinch the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

News

21 UW-Madison student-athletes test positive for COVID-19 since summer workouts began

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT
|
By Jackson Danbeck
UW-Madison student-athletes are back on campus this summer for voluntary workouts. But this season, they are subject to taking COVID-19 tests, and some are coming back positive.

Nfl

Packers will not host fans for the first two home games

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Packers announced Thursday that fans will not be able to attend the first two regular season home games of the 2020 season.

Latest News

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Mlb

Houser strong, Brewers stop White Sox 6-game win streak, 1-0

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Adrian Houser dominated over seven innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the White Sox 1-0 Wednesday night to snap Chicago’s six-game win streak.

Nfl

Linsley not worried about contract, talks Covid

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Packers center talks contract and Covid on Wednesday.

Nba

Giannis watches in 2nd half as Nets beat Bucks 119-116

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Brooklyn ahead to stay, and the Nets beat Milwaukee 119-116 on Tuesday to keep the Bucks from clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Baseball

Billy Cook walks Loggers off, Rafters win 4-3

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT
The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters once again were victorious on Tuesday hosting the La Crosse Loggers. The Rafters played from behind most of the way, winning on a Billy Cook walk-off double, 4-3.

News

Packers QB Rodgers savoring moments, not dwelling on future

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Aaron Rodgers comfortable with Covid protocols as he begins his 16th training camp in Green Bay.