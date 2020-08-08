Wood County reports 2nd death associated with COVID-19 complications

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Health Department reports a person in the county has died from COVID-19 complications. Wood County Coroner Scott Brehm says the individual had underlying health conditions.

This is the second Coronavirus death in the county, which has seen 288 total cases.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of another one of our community members,” said Susan Kunferman, Health Officer and Director for the Wood County Health Department. “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.