State confirms another 1,165 cases, 6 new COVID-19 deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin reported six new deaths in COVID-19 patients Saturday, raising the statewide total to 996. The state says 1.7% of confirmed cases have passed away.

Two of the new deaths were reported in Brown County. The other deaths were reported in Kenosha and Milwaukee Counties. No information about the patients who died were immediately released to Action 2 News.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has confirmed another 1,165 cases. The all-time count since testing began earlier this year is now at 59,933 for the state.

The percent of positive cases out of the new test results went up to 8.9%, an increase from Friday’s report of 7%. On Thursday, the percentage was at 4.7%.

The state reported another 11,997 negative tests Saturday, for a cumulative total of 986,945.

A total of 13,162 people were tested within the past 24 hours. State health officials say they have now tested 1,046,878 people.

There are 9,636 active cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. That’s 16.1% of confirmed cases, a slight decrease from Friday’s 16.2%.

DHS reports 49,283 recoveries. That’s 82.3% of confirmed cases, a slight increase from Friday’s report, which was at 82.1%.

In addition, the DHS announced another 50 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Saturday.

CLICK HERE to track all data released on coronavirus in Wisconsin.

The state says 19% of all hospital beds are available at this time.

Out of the 311 total COVID-19 patients hospitalized across Wisconsin, 96 are in the ICU.

Another 152 people still have pending test results for COVID-19.

Need a COVID-19 test? CLICK HERE to find a community testing site.

Here's today's look at #COVID19 activity across Wisconsin. @DHSWI has updated our data pages to help you see the whole picture & make decisions that protect you, your family, & your community from illness. Take a look at the numbers at https://t.co/uDTW9Q1Plt and #maskupwisconsin pic.twitter.com/6uW6dfH5YA — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) August 8, 2020

Wisconsin (Counties listed in bold were reported to have new cases. These numbers are from the DHS, county health departments may report different numbers):

Adams - 85 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Ashland - 24 cases (1 death)

Barron - 291 cases (+9) (3 deaths)

Bayfield - 23 cases (+1) (1 death)

Brown - 4,240 cases (+47) (54 deaths) (+2)

Buffalo - 43 cases (2 deaths) (adjusted from Friday’s DHS report of 44 cases)

Burnett - 22 cases (+1) (1 death)

Calumet - 313 cases (+17) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 227 cases (+4)

Clark - 183 cases (7 deaths)

Columbia - 245 case (+4) (1 death)

Crawford - 74 cases (+2)

Dane - 4,492 cases (+56) (38 deaths)

Dodge - 808 cases (+26) (5 deaths)

Door - 103 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 172 cases (+13)

Dunn - 122 cases (+3)

Eau Claire - 574 cases (+11) (4 deaths)

Florence - 8 cases (+1)

Fond du Lac - 635 cases (+23) (7 deaths)

Forest - 59 cases (4 deaths)

Grant - 352 cases (+6) (15 deaths)

Green - 158 cases (+9) (1 death)

Green Lake - 55 cases

Iowa - 79 cases (+5)

Iron - 74 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 58 cases (+3) (1 death)

Jefferson - 624 cases (+12) (5 deaths)

Juneau - 137 cases (+2) (1 death)

Kenosha - 2,659 cases (+50) (60 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee - 130 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 896 cases (+7) (1 death)

Lafayette - 130 cases (+8)

Langlade - 63 cases (+4) (1 death)

Lincoln - 68 cases (+1)

Manitowoc - 332 cases (+7) (1 death)

Marathon - 629 cases (+6) (9 deaths)

Marinette - 387 cases (+11) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 79 cases (+3 ) (1 death)

Menominee - 22 cases (+2)

Milwaukee - 20,920 cases (+283) (456 deaths) (+3)

Monroe - 242 cases (2 deaths)

Oconto - 237 cases (+18)

Oneida - 124 cases (+12)

Outagamie - 1,236 cases (+28) (14 deaths)

Ozaukee - 676 cases (+29) (17 deaths)

Pepin - 42 cases

Pierce - 209 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Polk - 131 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Portage - 405 cases (+16)

Price - 33 cases (+4)

Racine - 3,499 cases (+40) (78 deaths)

Richland - 37 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,425 (+15) (26 deaths)

Rusk - 20 cases (+3) (1 death)

Sauk - 433 cases (+8) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 59 cases (+7)

Shawano - 190 cases (+12)

Sheboygan - 742 cases (+9) (9 deaths)

St. Croix - 485 cases (+4) (5 deaths)

Taylor - 69 cases (+5)

Trempealeau - 336 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 62 cases (+3)

Vilas - 53 cases (+5)

Walworth - 1,314 cases (+16) (23 deaths)

Washburn - 45 cases (+4)

Washington - 1039 cases (+48) (22 deaths)

Waukesha - 4,188 cases (+158) (58 deaths)

Waupaca - 442 cases (+12) (15 deaths)

Waushara - 115 cases (+1) (1 death)

Winnebago - 1,164 cases (+40) (18 deaths)

Wood - 286 cases (+10) (1 death)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 10 cases (+2)

Baraga - 5 cases

Chippewa - 27 cases

Delta - 70 cases (3 deaths)

Dickinson - 52 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 112 cases (+9) (1 death)

Houghton – 43 cases (+1)

Iron - 19 cases (1 death)

Keweenaw - 2 cases

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 21 cases

Marquette - 141 cases (+2) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 117 cases (+6)

Ontonagon – 10 cases (+5)

Schoolcraft - 12 cases

Symptoms:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.