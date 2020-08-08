Advertisement

Make-A-Wish grants De Pere boy’s wish to be a “worker man” for the day

By Emily Matesic
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) -The coronavirus pandemic has forced the Make-A-Wish Foundation to postpone travel wishes, but that hasn’t stopped the organization from making dreams come true for kids living with critical illnesses. In fact, Friday wish day for one De Pere boy.

Construction equipment is nothing new to five year old Dominic Filippini. The De Pere boy is pretty much obsessed with the profession.

"We'd always drive past construction sites, we'd have to stop and look at everything. I would say 90% of all of his toys are some sort of construction toy. And he's always dreamed to be a worker man," says Dominic's mom, Julianne Cox.

Tthanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Miron Construction, Filippini's wish of becoming a "worker man" came true.

According to Kris Teofilo with Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, "It was so great to start the day with a procession. The De Pere Fire Department and Police Department came out in force and led us from Dominic's house in the big Miron truck here and he just has a lot of things, a lot of work to do today with the guys."

Diagnosed with a severe form of epilepsy, Filippini buried those health issues today, as he helped the Miron crew build the future West De Pere Intermediate School. He moved some dirt, operated heavy machinery, and fulfilled his dream. His mom says, "It means everything to him. He gets to experience so much that he normally wouldn't."

His presence and work ethic is inspiring to the crew.

Joel Stave is the Miron Construction project manager for the school build. He says, "For Dominic, he could go to Disney World or he could go to a Packer game or whatever and he wanted to come out here and set steel and pour concrete with us, so it's really cool to have this opportunity and just make the most of the day that we've got with him."

With his mind on his jobs, his mom says, "The only reason he's not talking a lot because he is so focused on working right now."

Filippini expressed his excitement, honking every horn he could, knowing a kid from the east side of De Pere is leaving his mark on the other side of town.

His mom adds, “I would guess every time we go to Menards or Walmart we will be driving past this site, even when it’s built because he’s going to remember this forever.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Free COVID-19 testing event in Wisconsin Rapids Wednesday

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Wood County Health Department has requested assistance from the Wisconsin National Guard to scale up COVID-19 testing in the area.

News

Portage, Marathon counties join Clark County by implementing mask reporting systems

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Portage County and Marathon County are setting up an online reporting system to report mask mandate violations. Lincoln County is also considering one. That makes four counties- Portage, Marathon, Lincoln, and Clark-- in central Wisconsin who are creating, have created, or are considering an online reporting system.

News

Two Wausau Democrats compete for spot on November ballot in 85th Assembly District

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
Two-term Marathon County supervisor Jeff Johnson and Wausau business owner Aaron LaFave are competing in the August 11 primary for a spot on the ballot to challenge incumbent Republican state representative Pat Snyder in the 85th Assembly District.

News

Ignoring tooth pain can led to greater health concerns

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dale Ryman and Holly Chilsen
Why an Endodontist should be your first go-to when you have a dental emergency.

News

DePere boy's wish comes true thanks to Make-a-Wish, Wausau construction company

Updated: 1 hours ago
DePere boy's wish comes true thanks to Make-a-Wish, Wausau construction company

Latest News

News

State unemployment payments still backlogged, Congress disagrees on relief package

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
Wisconsin DWD is still dealing with a backlog of unemployment benefit claims. Meanwhile, Congress struggles to agree on a second Coronavirus Relief Package.

News

Setting boundaries with friends, family for socialization during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Setting boundaries with friends, family for socialization during pandemic

News

Counties create reporting systems aimed at educating people about wearing masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
Counties create reporting systems aimed at educating people about wearing masks

News

Health expert weighs in on avoiding peer pressure during the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
You and your friends and family may have very different comfort levels when it comes to gathering during the pandemic.

News

At least 2 challenges filed against Kanye West’s bid to be on the Wisconsin ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
At least two challenges have been filed against rapper Kayne West’s bid to be on the presidential ballot in Wisconsin this November.