Free COVID-19 testing event in Wisconsin Rapids Wednesday

Generic COVID-19 testing photo courtesy: U.S. Army / Miguel Pena
Generic COVID-19 testing photo courtesy: U.S. Army / Miguel Pena
By Ashley Hommer
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Health Department has requested assistance from the Wisconsin National Guard to scale up COVID-19 testing in the area.

The National Guard will be providing drive-through style COVID-19 nasal swab testing in Wisconsin Rapids on Wednesday, August 12th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Lincoln High School.

The event is open to anyone in the community, and appointments aren’t necessary.

Testing at this event will be free and is open to any Wisconsin resident experiencing symptoms. Anyone 5 years and older with any current symptom: fever, cough, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting or nausea, chills, and/or muscle aches is eligible for testing.

Testing is also open to individuals with known exposure to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. In an effort to save time, there will be the ability to register online for testing on your phone after arriving. If you do not register online, you will still be tested.

Ongoing updates will be posted to the Wood County Health Department website and Facebook page.

