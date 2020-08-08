Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Potential for severe storms late PM into Sunday night

Risk of damaging winds and large hail, along with torrential downpours.
Strong to severe storms could produce damaging winds, large hail, and localized flooding.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday from the late afternoon into Sunday night for the potential of strong to severe storms which could produce damaging winds, large hail, and drenching downpours. A warm and humid airmass is currently in place across North Central Wisconsin. There is a chance of showers or storms tonight, but these storms are not expected to be severe. Muggy tonight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Severe storms are possible in much of North Central Wisconsin Sunday late PM into Sunday night.
The main threats are for damaging winds, along with possible large hail, and heavy rainfall.
Sunshine will be limited by clouds on Sunday, warm and rather humid. The possibility of storms will increase during the late afternoon as a line of storms may move into the region from the west. The window for when strong to severe storms could impact us locally is from 4 PM to 2 AM. At this point, there may be some adjustments to the exact timing, but no less, we will need to keep an eye out for these potential severe storms. The main threats will be damaging winds up to 60 mph, torrential downpours, which could cause localized flooding, large hail up to 1″ in size, and frequent lightning. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid 80s.

Storms are anticipated later in the afternoon into Sunday night.
Storms are anticipated later in the afternoon into Sunday night.
Staying rather humid on Sunday, turning less humid later in the day Monday.
There is a continued chance of showers and storms Sunday night and for the day on Monday. However, at this time, the storms on Monday are not expected to be severe and as the day wears on, the storms will shift southeast out of the area. There may be some sunshine developing by the afternoon from northwest to southeast. Daytime readings topping out in the low 80s.

The rest of the week ahead features a fair amount of sunshine and warm conditions. Highs are expected to be in the mid 80s Tuesday through Thursday, while in the low 80s Friday and next Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

