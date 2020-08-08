Advertisement

Eagle Falls hosting 4th annual ‘Putts for Mutts’ event in Eagle River

Eagle Falls Adventure Golf & Laser Tag announced Friday they will be hosting their fourth annual ‘Putts for Mutts’ event on Saturday, August 22.
By Ashley Hommer
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
According to a news release, the business has been hosting the event for the last three years.

The event raises money for the Humane Society of Vilas County. A portion of the funds raised will be donated to the shelter.

‘Putts and Mutts’ runs from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and all are welcome to join, there is no registration.

Participants are encouraged to bring their leashed, four-legged friends to this family-friendly outdoor event.

“We had pets for many years, and brought our children up around animals,” says Mark Cropsey, owner of Eagle Falls Adventure Golf & Laser Tag. “Many residents and visitors alike can relate to the expense of raising pets, so we’re anticipating that this year will be even better than last!”

Eagle Falls Adventure Golf & Laser Tag hopes to exceed this year’s goal of $500 in monetary donations and will be collecting donations of supplies like cat litter, cleaning supplies, toys, and dog bones.

It’s $8.25 per person, per round.

For additional questions about the event, you can reach them ahead of time by phone at 715-477-0808, on their website.

You can also find a complete list of items to donate at www.vilascountypets.org.

