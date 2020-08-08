Advertisement

DOT: State Patrol focuses on speeding laws in August

Closeup dashboard of mileage car
Closeup dashboard of mileage car(Songwut Pinyo (123rf))
By Ashley Hommer
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The State Patrol posted Friday that their law of the month for August highlights Wisconsin speed-related laws (346.57) and reminds drivers that speeding can result in a fine and higher insurance rates or can cost you or someone else their life.

“Drivers who disregard speed laws and limits endanger everyone along our roadways,” said Wisconsin State Patrol Captain Craig Larson with the State Patrol’s Northwest Region. “Our message to drivers is simple – buckle up, phones down, slow down. We want everyone to reach their destinations safely.”

According to a news release, In 2019, there were 21,813 speed-related crashes in Wisconsin that resulted in 8,398 injuries and 163 deaths. There were also 156,242 traffic convictions for speed-related violations.

“Virtually every day, we see the tragic outcomes associated with excessive speed,” Captain Larson said. “What’s most tragic is such incidents are totally preventable.”

You can find more information on the initiative here.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Za’Darius, Preston Smith adjust to new normal, sometimes without each other

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Matt Infield
The Smith brothers were the best pass rushing duo in football last season. Packer fans were also immediately drawn to their fun-loving personalities off the gridiron too. They'll still be able to show that off this year, just not together.

News

CREATE Portage Co. announced ‘Paint the County!’ mural project

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
CREATE Portage County announced Friday the ‘Paint the County!’ mural project.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Storms at times this weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Holley
Storms are possible at times this weekend. Some could be strong to severe, especially later Sunday.

News

Eagle Falls hosting 4th annual ‘Putts for Mutts’ event in Eagle River

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
Eagle Falls Adventure Golf & Laser Tag announced Friday they will be hosting their fourth annual ‘Putts for Mutts’ event on Saturday, August 22.

Latest News

News

Free COVID-19 testing event in Wisconsin Rapids Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Wood County Health Department has requested assistance from the Wisconsin National Guard to scale up COVID-19 testing in the area.

News

Portage, Marathon counties join Clark County by implementing mask reporting systems

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Portage County and Marathon County are setting up an online reporting system to report mask mandate violations. Lincoln County is also considering one. That makes four counties- Portage, Marathon, Lincoln, and Clark-- in central Wisconsin who are creating, have created, or are considering an online reporting system.

News

Two Wausau Democrats compete for spot on November ballot in 85th Assembly District

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
Two-term Marathon County supervisor Jeff Johnson and Wausau business owner Aaron LaFave are competing in the August 11 primary for a spot on the ballot to challenge incumbent Republican state representative Pat Snyder in the 85th Assembly District.

News

Ignoring tooth pain can led to greater health concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dale Ryman and Holly Chilsen
Why an Endodontist should be your first go-to when you have a dental emergency.

News

DePere boy's wish comes true thanks to Make-a-Wish, Wausau construction company

Updated: 3 hours ago
DePere boy's wish comes true thanks to Make-a-Wish, Wausau construction company

News

State unemployment payments still backlogged, Congress disagrees on relief package

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
Wisconsin DWD is still dealing with a backlog of unemployment benefit claims. Meanwhile, Congress struggles to agree on a second Coronavirus Relief Package.