DOT: State Patrol focuses on speeding laws in August

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The State Patrol posted Friday that their law of the month for August highlights Wisconsin speed-related laws (346.57) and reminds drivers that speeding can result in a fine and higher insurance rates or can cost you or someone else their life.

“Drivers who disregard speed laws and limits endanger everyone along our roadways,” said Wisconsin State Patrol Captain Craig Larson with the State Patrol’s Northwest Region. “Our message to drivers is simple – buckle up, phones down, slow down. We want everyone to reach their destinations safely.”

According to a news release, In 2019, there were 21,813 speed-related crashes in Wisconsin that resulted in 8,398 injuries and 163 deaths. There were also 156,242 traffic convictions for speed-related violations.

“Virtually every day, we see the tragic outcomes associated with excessive speed,” Captain Larson said. “What’s most tragic is such incidents are totally preventable.”

