CREATE Portage Co. announced ‘Paint the County!’ mural project

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - CREATE Portage County announced Friday the ‘Paint the County!’ mural project.

According to a news release, the program is securing funding for new murals in order to provide access to revenue streams for artists and makers economically impacted by COVID-19.

Americans for the Arts estimates a $9.1 billion economic hit to the industry with nearly two-thirds of artists now unemployed and 95% seeing a reduction in employment, contributing to an average of $24,000 of lost yearly revenue per artist.

“The CREATE Board of Directors felt a strong responsibility to support artists at this time,” says Greg Wright, Executive Director. “In addition to honoring our existing contracts with performing artists, we saw an opportunity to design a project-specific to this moment.”

Right now ‘Paint the County!’ has already secured calls for at least five new murals in Plover, Junction City, Rosholt, Park Ridge, and Stevens Point.

More projects and partnerships are also in the works.

The project was made possible with support from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and other public and private partners.

For more information, go to createportagecounty.org/paintthecounty.

