At least 2 challenges filed against Kanye West’s bid to be on the Wisconsin ballot

At least two challenges have been filed against rapper Kayne West’s bid to be on the presidential ballot in Wisconsin this November.
FILE - Kanye West is coming to South Carolina to hold a campaign rally Sunday. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)(Michael Wyke | AP)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, two challenges were filed against West on Friday. In both challenges, proponents argue that West’s nomination papers - his application to be on the ballot - are insufficient to the WEC’s requirements, and thus should be voided.

The first challenge, filed by Milwaukee-based lawyer Joseph R. Santeler, argues that West did not provide in his nomination papers his real residential address, but instead gave his commercial address, in Wyoming. Santeler continues that West’s nomination papers were not submitted in time on the 5 p.m. deadline last Tuesday, and that circulators - people who ask residents to sign the petition to get a candidate on a ballot - did not state their full address in the nomination papers.

In the second complaint, four people by the names of William Brent II, Richard G. Hughes, Keith Smith and Lauren Steven argued that West's nomination papers do not qualify, for similar reasons.

They argue that West’s nomination papers were not filed in time for the 5 p.m. deadline; that circulators misled signatories; and that circulators did not provide correct addresses in the nomination papers.

On Aug. 5, West officially filed to get his name on the ballot in Wisconsin for President of the United States.

His is running on the BDY (The Birthday Party)‘s ticket with his vice president, Michelle Tidball.

Democrats allege Republicans are aiding West’s candidacy to siphon votes from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Read the challenges below:

