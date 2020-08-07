Wisconsin reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths and 989 new positive cases

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin reported 12 new deaths in COVID-19 patients Friday, raising the statewide total to 990. The state says 1.7 percent of confirmed cases have passed away.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the state confirmed just shy of 1,000 new cases Friday. Numbers show 989 new positive tests in Wisconsin. The all-time count is now at 58,768.

The percent of positive cases ticked up to 7 percent. That’s up from 4.7 percent on Thursday. The seven-day average is 5.9 percent.

SEVEN-DAY PERCENT POSITIVE TREND

8/7: 7%

8/6: 4.7%

8/5: 5.2%

8/4: 4%

8/3: 5.6%

8/2: 9.6%

8/1: 7.1%

“Wisconsin continues to have high level of COVID-19 activity throughout our state, but with each of us doing our part to protect ourselves, our families, and people around us, we can start to see those numbers move in the right direction,” reads a statement from DHS.

The state reported 13,097 negative tests for an all-time total of 974,948.

A total of 14,086 people were tested over the last day. The state has now tested 1,033,716 people.

There are 9,516 active cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. That’s 16.2 percent of confirmed cases.

DHS reports 48,244 recoveries. That’s 82.1 percent of confirmed cases.

DHS announced 49 new hospitalizations among COVID-19 patients Friday.

Charts show 25 percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases by age group are in people 20-29.

Numbers are still coming in. Action 2 News will update this story with county-by-county data.

WISCONSIN COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASES, DEATHS (counties listed in bold were reported to have new cases):

Adams - 82 cases (2 deaths)

Ashland - 24 cases (+2) (1 death)

Barron - 282 cases (+6) (3 deaths)

Bayfield - 22 cases (+1) (1 death)

Brown - 4,193 cases (+42) (52 deaths)

Buffalo - 44 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 21 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 296 cases (+8) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 223 cases (+5)

Clark - 183 cases (+3) (7 deaths)

Columbia - 241 case (+3) (1 death)

Crawford - 72 cases (+2)

Dane - 4,436 cases (+60) (38 deaths) (+1)

Dodge - 782 cases (+25) (5 deaths)

Door - 102 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 159 cases (+10)

Dunn - 119 cases (+7)

Eau Claire - 563 cases (+22) (4 deaths)

Florence - 7 cases (+1)

Fond du Lac - 612 cases (+14) (7 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 59 cases (4 deaths)

Grant - 346 cases (+5) (15 deaths) (+1)

Green - 149 cases (+12) (1 death)

Green Lake - 55 cases (+1)

Iowa - 74 cases (+4)

Iron - 74 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jackson - 55 cases (+2) (1 death)

Jefferson - 612 cases (+16) (5 deaths)

Juneau - 135 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 2,609 cases (+12) (59 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee - 127 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 889 cases (+8) (1 death)

Lafayette - 122 cases (+6)

Langlade - 59 cases (+2) (1 death)

Lincoln - 67 cases (+2)

Manitowoc - 325 cases (+4) (1 death)

Marathon - 623 cases (+11) (9 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 376 cases (+21) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 76 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 20 cases

Milwaukee - 20,637 cases (+248) (453 deaths) (+1)

Monroe - 242 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Oconto - 219 cases (+12)

Oneida - 112 cases (+10)

Outagamie - 1,208 cases (+28) (14 deaths)

Ozaukee - 647 cases (+23) (17 deaths)

Pepin - 42 cases

Pierce - 204 cases (+7) (2 deaths) (+2)

Polk - 126 cases (2 deaths)

Portage - 389 cases (+12)

Price - 29 cases (+3)

Racine - 3,459 cases (+95) (78 deaths)

Richland - 36 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,410 (+15) (26 deaths)

Rusk - 17 cases (1 death)

Sauk - 425 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 52 cases

Shawano - 178 cases (+5)

Sheboygan - 733 cases (+13) (9 deaths)

St. Croix - 481 cases (+5) (5 deaths) (+1)

Taylor - 64 cases (+3)

Trempealeau - 332 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 59 cases

Vilas - 48 cases (+3)

Walworth - 1,298 cases (+14) (23 deaths) (+1)

Washburn - 41 cases

Washington - 991 cases (+24) (22 deaths)

Waukesha - 4,030 cases (+100) (58 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca - 430 cases (+13) (15 deaths)

Waushara - 114 cases (+2) (1 death) (+1)

Winnebago - 1,124 cases (+13) (18 deaths)

Wood - 276 cases (+8) (1 death)

Symptoms:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

