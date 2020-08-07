Wisconsin Rapids shuts out Dock Spiders, 6-0

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. – It was the end of one winning streak and the start of another on Thursday night with a Wisconsin Rapids Rafters’ 6-0 shutout win over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

The Rafters got six strong innings from Vanderbilt right-hander Chris McElvain. McElvain struck out seven and walked nobody, earning a win in the longest start from a Rafters starter this year. McElvain has a 0.33 ERA over 27 total innings for the Rafters, a team-best mark.

The Rafters jump-started the offense in the fourth inning. Jake Dunham doubled to right field and was hit home by Jack-Thomas Wold. After two walks in the fifth, the Rafters got one more on an error by the Dock Spiders first baseman. Cole Bartels singled in two runs in the sixth to extend the lead to 4-0.

In his first start for the Rafters, shortstop Jason DiCochea was 2-3 with an RBI single in the eighth. The Rafters got one more on a Richie Schiekofer RBI single to wrap up the scoring.

The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters start a two-game road trip in Fond du Lac tomorrow.