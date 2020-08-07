Advertisement

Volunteer Meals on Wheels Drivers needed in the Northwoods

Volunteer drivers will receive mileage reimbursement
ADRC Greater Rhinelander Area
ADRC Greater Rhinelander Area(WSAW)
By Chad Franzen
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
The Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of Oneida County is looking for volunteers to deliver meals for their “Meals on Wheels” program to homebound older adults living in the Greater Rhinelander Area. In addition to delivering the meals, the volunteers will be asked to do a safety check for individuals living alone and without other personal contact.

Drivers will be eligible for mileage reimbursement while driving the meal route, which is currently 57.5 cents per mile.

To volunteer or receive more information, please contact Dawn Johnson, ADRC, 715-359-6170 or 1-800-379-7499. You can also drop an email to: adrc@co.oneida.wi.us

Rhinelander, Wis. (WSAW) -

