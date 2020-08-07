US 45 resurfacing project in Langlade Co. starts next week

LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will start a resurfacing project next week on US 45 in Langlade County, north and south of Elcho.

According to a news release, crews will remove and replace asphalt from County J (East) to Clinic Street and Otter Lake to the Oneida County line. Crews will also widen asphalt shoulders, install new pavement markings, replace culverts, curb and gutter, and guardrails in the area.

During construction, US 45 will stay open, but drivers will see single lane closures and flagging operations.

Work will stop from noon Friday, September 4th to 6 a.m. September 8th for Labor Day.

Work is expected to be done next month.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.