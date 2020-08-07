Two Wausau Democrats compete for spot on November ballot in 85th Assembly District

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Two-term Marathon County supervisor Jeff Johnson and Wausau business owner Aaron LaFave are competing in the August 11 primary for a spot on the ballot to challenge incumbent Republican state representative Pat Snyder in the 85th Assembly District. The district covers Wausau, Rothschild, Schofield and the region southeast of Wausau including Ringle, Hatley and Elderon.

These answers were given during live interviews and were not written statements, and have been edited to remove filler phrases, add clarity, or limit the answer for brevity.

Why are you running for the 85th Assembly seat?

Johnson: I’m a Wausau resident for 27 years, and I’m running for the Assembly because I’m old enough to remember a time when Wisconsin government was functional, unlike it is now. And I know that we can do better and I know our citizens deserve better than we’re getting.

LaFave: I am running to get people engaged this year; we knew that it was going to be a year that was important for a lot of reasons. We have the census going on, and so we’ll redistrict next year, and it’s really important that we get fair representation. We can get more and more people engaged if we just get out there and talk to people. And then the pandemic came along and we realized we need even extra help this year to encourage people to vote and vote safely. And we can get a message out there encouraging people to vote by mail, helping them sign up; we figured one more voice for those things was a good thing.

What credentials do you bring to the position?

Johnson: I’m currently serving my second term on the Marathon County Board as supervisor representing District 6. Prior to that, I was involved in politics mostly through my union through all of the 2000s and up until I retired in 2011. At that time, I took over as the Marathon County Democratic Party chair and served there for a couple of years. I’m a retired probation parole agent; was very active in the union; worked with a lot of different agencies. I have a good understanding of how government agencies actually do their job because I negotiated a lot of the agreements that the union had with the various agencies.

LaFave: I have a really strong history in business and economics. I studied both philosophy and economics in college, and I’ve been in the private space since then. I feel strongly that I’m the best position to help our economy recover from this pandemic and bring back jobs, and I specifically want to see us bring back real wages to the working people. I feel like the recovery that we saw after the Great Recession largely helped the stock market but maybe not individual workers as much. And this time around, we really need to focus on helping the workers first, and we’ll have a bottom up recovery.

What are your two top priorities if you were to be elected?

Johnson: 1) Accept the Medicaid money from the federal government; we could cover more than 80,000 Wisconsinites with that money. All we would be doing is accepting our own money back and it would benefit more than 80,000 Wisconsinites, and it would also pump that money into the local economy. So I don’t see any reason other than an ideology that we haven’t accepted it.

2) The roads are in terrible shape; awful shape. And I hear about it all the time. I serve on the infrastructure committee for the county board, and we are dealing with ever dwindling resources. And we’re not able to keep up. There needs to be greater investment on the state’s part; instead of a cut in funding from them.

LaFave: 1) Fair districts was one of the things that we founded our campaign on. And so absolutely it affects us for the next 10 years. And so I think it’s really, really important that we get it right this time around, so that everybody’s voices heard fairly for the next decade.

2) I’ve been really unhappy with our government and the name calling and the lawsuits and there’s just so much of a divide at the moment. I want to see us start to work together a lot more. And so I want to see us close that divide, and find some middle ground that everybody can, maybe not be thrilled about, but we can live with and it can move us forward.

What concerns do you have with the Assembly right now, and do you have any concerns with your own party’s leadership?

Johnson: When it comes to party leadership, they can be whoever they want to be. One thing about me, I’m fiercely independent and I pity the party leader who tells me I have to vote one way or another. I’m going to vote in the best interest of the residents of the 85th Assembly District. We’re in the middle of the worst pandemic in our lifetimes, and our legislators are nowhere to be found. The only time they pop up, the only time they surface, is when Governor Evers takes action. Their number one goal is to pick up three seats in the Assembly and three seats in the Senate so they’ll have a veto proof majority. They want to make the Governor totally irrelevant. That’s not the system of government I grew up with and it’s not the goals that I think are befitting a party, any party. It should be to serve the citizens. And I hope we can get back there one day and if I’m elected, I’m going to work towards that.

LaFave: It’s very divided and unilateral in the way that the Assembly and the whole legislature and the government is acting right now. We’re going to need help from both sides to close that and get to something where there is actually cooperation. I don’t have anything specific where I would like to pick on our party leadership. Again, I think it’s going to take a group effort for us to put aside some of our differences and come together and try to work to move us forward instead of just bickering.

The primary election takes place on August 11; polls are open from 7a.m. to 8p.m. Here’s the top things you need to know about that election, from the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Due to this election being a partisan primary and incumbent Rep. Pat Snyder not having a challenger on the Republican side of the ticket, he was not interviewed for this article.

