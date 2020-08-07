Taylor County reports first COVID-19 related death

TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Health Department has confirmed the first COVID-19 death in the county.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that one of Taylor County’s community members has passed away from complications associated with COVID-19. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and community,” said Patty Krug, Health Officer. “We continue to face extraordinary circumstances and continue to urge everyone that this virus is real, it is deadly, and we must continue to follow safer practices including the use of face coverings and social distancing. We are in this together, and together we will overcome these challenges.”

According to the health department, as of today, Taylor County has a total of 69 lab-confirmed positive cases. Of these cases, 21 cases have recovered, 15 cases are active and 3 are currently hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.