“Stuff the Bus” campaign helps collect school supplies

The donated supplies will be distributed to local students in need.
School supplies donated to "Stuff the Bus"
School supplies donated to "Stuff the Bus"
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - As teachers and parents gear up for back to school, supplies are in high demand.

Fortunately that’s where the “Stuff the Bus” event comes in to help out. The event is organized by the United Way of South Wood and Adams counties.

Today’s event helped collect items like backpacks, notebooks, pencils, and scissors. The donated supplies will be distributed to local students that need them.

“We want to show our students that we care about them,” said Amy Fluno of the United Way. “We want them to be able to have everything that they need to start school.”

Amy says that monetary donations are are up this year.

UW-Madison student-athletes are back on campus this summer for voluntary workouts. But this season, they are subject to taking COVID-19 tests, and some are coming back positive.