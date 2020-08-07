“Stuff the Bus” campaign helps collect school supplies

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - As teachers and parents gear up for back to school, supplies are in high demand.

Fortunately that’s where the “Stuff the Bus” event comes in to help out. The event is organized by the United Way of South Wood and Adams counties.

Today’s event helped collect items like backpacks, notebooks, pencils, and scissors. The donated supplies will be distributed to local students that need them.

“We want to show our students that we care about them,” said Amy Fluno of the United Way. “We want them to be able to have everything that they need to start school.”

Amy says that monetary donations are are up this year.

