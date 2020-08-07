Advertisement

State Patrol August Law of the Month focuses on speeding

By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The State Patrol Law of the Month for August is speeding to highlight Wisconsin speed related crashes, injuries, and deaths. In 2019, there were 21,813 speed-related crashes in the state that resulted in 8,398 injuries and 163 deaths.

Last year, there were 156,242 traffic convictions for speed-related violations. Important things for drivers to keep in mind:

  • Posted speed limits apply when travel conditions are ideal. State law requires drivers to adjust their speed to what is “reasonable and prudent” based on specific driving conditions including weather and traffic volumes;
  • Travelling at an excessive speed greatly increases the chance of a driver losing control of their vehicle. Speeders also have less time to react should traffic ahead slow down or stop. Along with watching their speed, drivers should always scan the road ahead carefully for potential hazards, traffic incidents or stopped emergency vehicles.

