Recipe: Grilled Hawaiian meatballs

CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - There's nothing better than summer spent outside with family and friends around the grill. Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council has us saying "aloha" to a new delicious recipe to try.

“There’s nothing like grilling in summertime, and here in Wisconsin, we take every opportunity to fire up the grill while the weather is nice. It’s the perfect way to gather with friends and family for a fun outdoor meal… and our favorite way to eat as many meals as possible! When it comes to grilling, we love all things beef. From burgers to steaks and everything in between, it’s pretty much a guaranteed win. And these Grilled Hawaiian Meatballs are no exception,” Horkan says.

INGREDIENTS

The ingredient list for this recipe can easily be separated into three main components: the meatballs, the glaze, and the kabobs. Since many of the ingredients are spices and pantry staples, you'll most likely already have them on hand. Here's what you'll need:

For the meatballs:

2 lbs. Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

2 large eggs

1 Tablespoon soy sauce

Seasonings: 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger, 1/4 teaspoon pepper

For the sauce:

1 cup pineapple juice

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 Tablespoons cornstarch

For the kabobs:

1 green bell pepper

1 red bell pepper

1 medium red onion

1/2 fresh pineapple

INSTRUCTIONS

Cut the fruits & vegetables - cut the pineapple, bell peppers, and onion into 1 1/2 - 2-inch pieces.

Make the meatballs - in a large mixing bowl, combine the Ground Beef, breadcrumbs, eggs, soy sauce, and spices. Mix well. Use your hands to form meatballs, using about 3 Tablespoons of the mixture at a time.

Assemble the kabobs - alternate meatballs, peppers, onions, and pineapple on wooden or metal skewers.

Grill the kabobs - Brush the grill grates with olive oil to prevent sticking. Grill kabobs over medium heat with the lid down for a total of 15 minutes, turning at least once.

Make the sauce - While the kabobs are grilling, combine the sauce ingredients in a small saucepan and whisk well. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce heat and stir until thickened (about 2 minutes).

Enjoy! - Remove kabobs from the grill and brush them generously with sauce. Serve with remaining sauce for dipping.

