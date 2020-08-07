Advertisement

Pandemic, virtual learning impacts teen mental health

Study shows 61% of teens have increased feelings of loneliness
By Elise Romas
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unexpected shift for teen mental health. A combination of isolation and virtual learning has impacted many students in different ways.

The 4-H National Council conducted a study of 1,500 teens in May. Around 70% said they felt depressed, anxious or high stressed, and 61% said the pandemic has increased feelings of loneliness.

"I felt really lonely," soon-to-be senior Annika Hallquist said. "I would go to school all day, and then I had my school friends, and then I had my sports friends, and to go from seeing at least 50 people a day to only seeing my parents was really hard."

Saint Mary’s Health Psychologist, Dr. Robert Peyton said he’s seen a variety of emotional responses from his clients.

“Some of my clients are loving it, they’re like this is great and they’re really enjoying the separation and using those virtual services,” Dr. Peyton said. “But others are getting depressed, and getting anxious, and a number of them are getting bored and tend to do things people view are somewhat risky.”

With the spring semester behind her, Hallquist still has concerns about starting classes online again this fall.

“I think it was an important time to check in on the people around you, so I would text my friends, everyone got into an emotional state sometimes,” Hallquist said. “I’m afraid that I’m going to go down that same road emotionally and my mental state will go down again.”

As for ways to combat depression, Dr. Peyton Suggests keeping your body and mind busy.

“There are lots of healthy things people can do outside,” Dr. Peyton said. “The next best thing is being creative, so write a song, make a painting, do a drawing, create something new. That really is helpful to get your brain going to fight against that depression, and of course, any kind of social contact that you can arrange.”

If you or a loved one needs help, call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

How the UW System’s new COVID-19 testing plan will impact UW-Stevens Point

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee launches child mental health awareness campaign

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee launched the ‘Shine Through’ campaign Thursday to address the mental and behavioral health challenges kids face.

News

“Stuff the Bus” campaign helps collect school supplies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAW Staff
“We want to show our students that we care about them.”

News

US 45 resurfacing project in Langlade Co. starts next week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will start a resurfacing project next week on US 45 in Langlade County, north and south of Elcho.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Warmer, more muggy weekend with a risk of storms

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
The muggy meter is showing more humid conditions headed our way for this weekend.

Latest News

News

Stuff the Bus campaign gathering supplies for students in need

Updated: 4 hours ago
Stuff the Bus campaign gathering supplies for students in need

News

Teaching and playing music safely during the pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
Teaching and playing music safely during the pandemic

News

Stevens Point Police warn businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit money

Updated: 4 hours ago
Stevens Point Police warn businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit money

Local

Music through a mask, research helps guides performing arts organizations perform safely

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emily Davies and Tom Zurawski
There has been a long list of things to think about ahead of the new school year during the pandemic, so if music is not your forte, doing it safely could take some extra effort depending on the instrument.

News

21 UW-Madison student-athletes test positive for COVID-19 since summer workouts began

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
UW-Madison student-athletes are back on campus this summer for voluntary workouts. But this season, they are subject to taking COVID-19 tests, and some are coming back positive.