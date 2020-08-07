Pandemic recycling do’s and don’ts

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

When it comes to recycling, the products that you toss have to be almost 100 percent paper, plastic, glass, etc., meaning things like facemasks, latex gloves, and face-shields can not be recycled.

Since the start of the pandemic IROW, Shredding and Recycling said they have seen an alarming amount of masks and other PPE products come through their line.

PPE products are often woven with other materials to make them sturdy and protect from germs, but also classified as garbage instead of recycling.

Not only are those products made of multiple materials, but they are also not on any municipality, or garbage service recycling list, that all people should be looking towards when deciding which bin to put things in.

“if it’s not on that list, we don’t have a way to properly recycle it. Whether you hope we will, or wish we will, is a different story. If it ain’t on the list, don’t put it in the bin,” Cory Tomczyk the owner of IROW said.

If you are feeling guilty about throwing so much trash away during the pandemic, IROW suggests switching to a cloth mask instead that you can reuse and wash regularly.

