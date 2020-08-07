Advertisement

New COVID-19 test from UW-Madison could provide better results using saliva

UW-Madison researchers believe a new COVID-19 test that uses spit could prove to be a faster, cheaper and less complicated method compared to other tests.
Testing for the new saliva-based COVID-19 test at the UW-Madison
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison researchers believe a new COVID-19 test that uses spit could prove to be a faster, cheaper and less complicated method compared to other tests.

According to a news release Thursday, scientists from UW–Madison’s AIDS Vaccine Research Laboratory have collected hundreds of samples from volunteers at three UW–Madison testing sites and from a local elementary school.

Researchers found that the saliva-based tests could be completed in only a matter of hours, compared to wait times that can go into days for other methods of testing.

The study made its initial findings available in late July in a study posted on medRxiv, a site for health sciences research that has yet to be peer-reviewed and published.

The university did clarify in the release that their test has not been approved for clinical diagnosis. Researchers are now concentrating on whether this test can be administered frequently and efficiently.

“This sort of testing, if it is successful and can be expanded, offers hope that schools and workplaces could receive rapid turnaround testing to assist in the complex decision of managing education during the outbreak with a test that is still sensitive enough to catch the people who are contagious, but exceptional in terms of accessibility, cost, and turnaround time” says David O’Connor, professor at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health who is working on the study.

The project began back in February, when researchers with UW Hospitals and Clinics wanted to find out if recent flu-like illnesses were actually the coronavirus.

Learn more about the spit-based COVID-19 test on the university’s website here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

