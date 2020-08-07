Advertisement

More than 220,000 Wisconsin household will receive additional FoodShare benefits

Benefits will be available August 9 and August 23
(NBC15)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 7, 2020
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services will again provide additional FoodShare benefits to eligible households after Gov. Evers declared a public health emergency last week. These benefits will help those Wisconsin families with the costs of food for July and August.

Under the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, Wisconsin is able to provide FoodShare recipients with the maximum monthly benefit amount that is based on the number of people in their household. The USDA Food and Nutrition Service allows emergency benefits to be provided to states with declared public health emergencies. Wisconsin families received emergency benefits in March, April, and May; however, because the state was no longer under a public health emergency, families did not receive additional benefits in June.   

“The pandemic continues to affect all Wisconsinites, but especially those whose income has been negatively impacted,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, Deputy Secretary of the Department of Health Services. “The ability for eligible households to access additional FoodShare benefits provides an important lifeline, and helps meet one of our most basic human needs.”

The additional July benefits will be available on QUEST cards on August 9, and the additional August benefits will be available on QUEST cards on August 23. 

