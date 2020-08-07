Advertisement

Mini golf fundraiser to be held for Humane Society of Vilas County

Eagle Falls Adventure Golf & Laser Tag Putts for Mutts
Eagle Falls Adventure Golf & Laser Tag Putts for Mutts(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Eagle Falls Adventure Golf & Laser Tag will be hosting their annual Putts for Mutts event on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

This event, now in its 4th year, is held to raise funds for area animals in need by donating a portion of their day’s sales to the Humane Society of Vilas County.  The general public is invited to attend and participants do not need to register ahead of time.  Participants are encouraged to bring their leashed, four legged friends to this family-friendly outdoor event.

Eagle Falls Staff member, Hannah Yuds, has a soft spot in her heart for animals and has organized this event for the fourth year in a row.  “This benefit is a great way to help the Vilas County’s Humane Society fund food and other various costs that the shelter might have.  We’re happy to do this, it’s a fun way that we can all help,” says Hannah.

“We had pets for many years and brought our children up around animals,” says Mark Cropsey, owner of Eagle Falls Adventure Golf & Laser Tag.  “Many residents and visitors alike can relate to the expense of raising pets, so we’re anticipating that this year will be even better than last!”

Eagle Falls Adventure Golf & Laser Tag hopes to exceed this year’s goal of $500 in monetary donations and will be collecting donations of supplies such as cat litter, cleaning supplies, toys, dog bones, and more!  The cost to participate will be $8.25 per person, per round. 

For additional questions about the event, you can reach them ahead of time by phone at 715-477-0808, on the web at www.eaglefallsadventuregolf.com or on Facebook.  You can also find a complete list of items to donate at www.vilascountypets.org.

