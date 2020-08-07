How the UW System’s new COVID-19 testing plan will impact UW-Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - As universities across the nation prepare to begin classes for the Fall semester amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the UW System announced Thursday it will be implementing a new plan thanks to funding from the Federal CARES Act and an allocation of approximately $32-million from the office of Governor Tony Evers.

The plan will allow for testing of up to 34,000 students who show COVID-19 symptoms, similar to tests now being administered in medical and community settings. Approximately 28,000 tests will be distributed to universities and about 6,000 will be held in reserve by the UW System for future allocation.

“The more testing we can do to find cases early will decrease the risk of spread and therefore decrease the risk of exposure to other students and staff on campus,” explained Doctor Helen Luce, Director for Student Health Service at UW-Stevens Point. “Our primary objective has been to find ways to keep the students and employees as healthy and safe as possible; to decrease their risk of exposure to COVID-19 when they do return to campus, with the understanding that nothing can be 100% prevented but we want to put everything in place that we can.”

One challenge that Dr. Luce admits will be the residence halls on campus.

The UW System plan addresses students living in residence halls, with 317,000 tests for students living in the halls, set to be given every two weeks with a rapid turnaround of results, and for close contacts with symptomatic students.

“Some of the plans in terms of testing of residence hall students are still being worked out in terms of the specifics. We are definitely prepared and have been prepared to do testing for any symptomatic students as well as the contacts,” said Dr. Luce. “That guaranteed money coming through the system; we’ll now be looking at finalizing other plans in terms of surveillance testing in the residence hall students and potentially other groups on campus as well.”

The university does have a plan in place should a student in a residence hall test positive for the virus.

Dr. Luce says there is a designated area set aside on-campus where that student will quarantine until they are cleared to return normal activity. There is also an area set aside where that student’s roommate will have to isolate due to being in close contact with the infected person.

Those students will be isolated on campus and have access to campus resources including meal delivery, counseling, and more.

As for classrooms, Dr. Luce says precautions are in place to help keep students in the class should one person in that class test positive.

“My colleagues in academics have actually made arrangements for working with the Facility Services Department on campus for all the in-person classes to try to allow for that six-feet of physical distancing in all of those spaces,” added Dr. Luce. “Since we do require face coverings on campus, even before the state order came through and we will continue even if the state order is overturned or when it expires; we are trying to put those precautions into place so in the event that a single student in a class would test positive, it would not mean everyone in that class is exposed.”

Dr. Luce says the university has and will continue to work closely with the Portage County Health Department when it comes to contact tracing and determining who needs to quarantine and for how long.

The university also plans to provide COVID-19 education online through its Canvas system, and will also be encouraging students and staff to go through a COVID-19 questionnaire daily before going to class on campus.

The plan announced Thursday applies to the 12 schools that are a part of the UW System, not including UW-Madison.

UW-Madison has already announced a testing plan, with $8-million allocated by the governor’s office.

Under the plan, testing will be conducted by university student health services offices and local health partners.

“We have been following the guidance offered by my friend Dr. (Anthony) Fauci and other experts and believe we are on track for on-campus instruction,” said UW System President Tommy Thompson. “Students and families can be confident in this testing program.”

