Handling a child’s anxieties during the pandemic

By Dale Ryman
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The coronavirus pandemic is causing the largest disruption to education in history, with schools closed in more than 160 countries as of mid-July affecting over 1-billion students.

So as many kids are missing school and their friends, how do we talk to our children about what’s going on in the world today?

Rick Jass, the President and a special counselor for Charis Counseling in Wausau, joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss this.

One of the things to consider when discussing the pandemic is to “remember that children are having feelings just like we do as adults,” Jass said. “Children often don’t have the emotional vocabulary to know how to put that into words.” Three things you can do are listen, validate and reassure.

One way to notice if your child is having anxiety is, “if they’re having problems sleeping at night. If you notice them being more clingy than they normally are, or maybe they’re regressing in some of their behaviors,” said Jass.

Kids tend to pick up on feelings being expressed at home.

“If we’re talking about our own fears in a negative way, they’re picking up on that,” Jass said. It’s good to know they’re listening but talk to them and tell them you’re going to be OK and will get through it.

Help them focus on what they can control, their own thoughts and feelings. They can’t control school closing down or someone gets sick. A skill we’re all learning is adapting to change.

Lastly, if your kids are staying home from school be sure to keep them engaged to hopefully avoid some of those anxieties and fears.

“Just keep checking in with them and keep then talking if you notice them isolating a lot,” Jass said. Don’t let them fade away from family, classes and teachers.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

