Grilling with Sunrise 7: Lamb’s Pizza Burgers

Every Friday tune into join Sunrise 7 as the team takes you from grocery aisle to dinner table.
Grilling with Sunrise 7
Grilling with Sunrise 7(WSAW)
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We’ve taken a bit of a hiatus, but Grilling with Sunrise 7 is back!

On Friday, August 7, Gary “The Griller” Stockwell of Lamb’s Fresh Market joined Sunrise 7 to create a fun, fresh and family friendly burger creation. It’s a recipe that combines two of America’s favorites; Pizza and burgers. What’s not to love?

Recipe: Lamb’s Pizza Burgers

Makes 8 - 1/4+ lb burgers (or 4 large burgers)

1 lb. 85% lean ground chuck

1 lb. Fresh Italian pizza sausage (Found at Lamb's Fresh Market!)

2 teaspoons fennel seeds

2 teaspoons whole oregano

1 teaspoon salt

Garlic powder

1 - 5 oz pkg pepperoni

2 oz pizza sauce of your choice

Enough slices of mozzarella cheese to match the burgers you make

Bakery fresh hamburger buns

Directions:Mix ground chuck, Italian pizza sausage, fennel seeds, oregano, salt, pepperoni, and pizza sausage in a large mixing bowl. Make patties to your desired size. Place on grill and cook until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.When the burgers are almost finished, butter your hamburger buns, and sprinkle with garlic powder. Place a slice of mozzarella cheese on the top bun and grill, cheese side up, on indirect heat, until the cheese is melted.Place your patties on the buns and enjoy. Instead of ketchup or mustard, try using pizza sauce, parmesan cheese, and/or crushed red pepper.

