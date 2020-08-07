Advertisement

Green Alert issued for missing veteran last seen in Madison

Jeffrey Irvin Jr. left his home on the west side Thursday morning and has been gone ever since
Jeffrey Irvin Jr.
Jeffrey Irvin Jr.(WMTV)
By Allie Purser
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:21 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Green Alert has been issued for a missing veteran who was last seen in Madison.

34-year-old Jeffrey Irvin Jr. left his home on the Madison’s west side for work Thursday morning at 5:45, and has not been seen since. Officials shared he did talk to his family around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, but is still gone.

Irvin is a combat veteran and has mentioned suicide in the past.

Officials believe Irvin is traveling in a black Acura TL with Wisconsin license plate 10637LE. There is a blue line painted across the front of that car.

Irvin is partially bald and has brown hair and green eyes, along with a brown and gray beard. He was last seen wearing jeans and a bright yellow t-shirt. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Irvin, or knows where he might be, is encouraged to contact police.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

How the UW System’s new COVID-19 testing plan will impact UW-Stevens Point

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee launches child mental health awareness campaign

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee launched the ‘Shine Through’ campaign Thursday to address the mental and behavioral health challenges kids face.

News

“Stuff the Bus” campaign helps collect school supplies

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
“We want to show our students that we care about them.”

News

US 45 resurfacing project in Langlade Co. starts next week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will start a resurfacing project next week on US 45 in Langlade County, north and south of Elcho.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Warmer, more muggy weekend with a risk of storms

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
The muggy meter is showing more humid conditions headed our way for this weekend.

News

Pandemic, virtual learning impacts teen mental health

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
Teens respond to survey showing a change in mental health during the pandemic; one high school senior shares her personal experience.

News

Stuff the Bus campaign gathering supplies for students in need

Updated: 7 hours ago
Stuff the Bus campaign gathering supplies for students in need

News

Teaching and playing music safely during the pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
Teaching and playing music safely during the pandemic

News

Stevens Point Police warn businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit money

Updated: 7 hours ago
Stevens Point Police warn businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit money

Local

Music through a mask, research helps guides performing arts organizations perform safely

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Emily Davies and Tom Zurawski
There has been a long list of things to think about ahead of the new school year during the pandemic, so if music is not your forte, doing it safely could take some extra effort depending on the instrument.