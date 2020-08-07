Green Alert issued for missing veteran last seen in Madison
Jeffrey Irvin Jr. left his home on the west side Thursday morning and has been gone ever since
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Green Alert has been issued for a missing veteran who was last seen in Madison.
34-year-old Jeffrey Irvin Jr. left his home on the Madison’s west side for work Thursday morning at 5:45, and has not been seen since. Officials shared he did talk to his family around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, but is still gone.
Irvin is a combat veteran and has mentioned suicide in the past.
Officials believe Irvin is traveling in a black Acura TL with Wisconsin license plate 10637LE. There is a blue line painted across the front of that car.
Irvin is partially bald and has brown hair and green eyes, along with a brown and gray beard. He was last seen wearing jeans and a bright yellow t-shirt. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds.
Anyone who has seen Irvin, or knows where he might be, is encouraged to contact police.
Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.