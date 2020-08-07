Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Storms return tomorrow

Nice today, muggy and warm tomorrow with storm chances
WSAW Weather
WSAW Weather(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Today will be another nice day overall, but you will notice slightly warmer temperatures and higher humidity outside. It would still be a good time to get some work done outdoors, as tomorrow and Sunday bring higher humidity and storm chances.

Temperatures today rise to the upper 70s and low 80s with mostly sunny to partly skies. Some of our extreme western communities may see a spotty shower in the late morning hours or early afternoon, but most will stay dry again for today.

Tomorrow we will see a chance for a few showers and storms. The first round looks to move through in the morning, bringing some shower and storms to the area. Some storms may be strong, but as of this morning, we do not have the greatest severe threat overall. This could change in the next few days, or even by this afternoon. The models are not too consistent with the rain chances over the weekend, but right now the best chances look to be Saturday morning, and again Saturday afternoon for our southern communities. We may also see some shower or storm activity on Sunday afternoon, but the best chance to see showers and storms looks to be on Saturday at this point.

Next week we remain in the 80s, but we also dry things out for the most part other than a few isolated showers or storms.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

