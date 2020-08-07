Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee launches child mental health awareness campaign
Wisconsin kids and teens are hospitalized for a mental health condition at more than four times the national rate.
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee launched the ‘Shine Through’ campaign Thursday to address the mental and behavioral health challenges kids face.
According to a news release, the campaign highlights the hospital’s plan to detect mental health needs sooner, improve access to services, and reduce the stigma around the illness.
“Children’s Wisconsin has more than 2 million touchpoints with kids across the state each year. We know how much these resources are needed,” said Peggy Troy, president, and CEO of Children’s Wisconsin. “With Shine Through, we can help the community be more aware of and address mental health, and ultimately, improve the health of Wisconsin’s kids.”
The campaign will be on social media, digital ads, home mailings, and other platforms.
