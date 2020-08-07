Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee launches child mental health awareness campaign

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee launched the ‘Shine Through’ campaign Thursday to address the mental and behavioral health challenges kids face.

According to a news release, the campaign highlights the hospital’s plan to detect mental health needs sooner, improve access to services, and reduce the stigma around the illness.

“Children’s Wisconsin has more than 2 million touchpoints with kids across the state each year. We know how much these resources are needed,” said Peggy Troy, president, and CEO of Children’s Wisconsin. “With Shine Through, we can help the community be more aware of and address mental health, and ultimately, improve the health of Wisconsin’s kids.”

The campaign will be on social media, digital ads, home mailings, and other platforms.

It's time to Shine Through and support kids' mental & behavioral health Kids across Wisconsin are facing a mental and behavioral health crisis. They have high rates of anxiety, depression and suicide and not enough access to care. But with your help, we can change that. At Children's Wisconsin, we believe caring for a child's mental and behavioral health is just as important as caring for their physical health. We’re inviting you to help us Shine Through and light a path forward to better mental and behavioral health for kids in our state. Learn more at https://bit.ly/3fobHLv. Posted by Children's Wisconsin on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

