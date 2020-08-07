Advertisement

BUDDY CHECK 7: WSAW’s Holly Chilsen undergoes first mammogram

mammography scan
mammography scan(WSAW)
By Heather Foster
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Breast cancer impacts women, and men, at different ages in their lives.

Sometimes the diagnoses of a family member can determine when a person begins routine mammograms.

For WSAW anchor Holly Chilsen, women close to her gave her the motivation to get tested years before routine mammograms would typically begin.

“My mom was 43 when she was diagnosed. But, because my mom was diagnosed with stage 3, it was already pretty advanced before they found it. And, also her two sisters have had breast cancer, survivors of breast cancer,” Chilsen explained.

At the age of 32, Holly underwent her first routine mammogram.

“I was actually kind of proud of the fact that I was just getting it done so it wasn’t like emotional sad, it was an emotional-OK, I need to do this and take care of my health,” she said.

Dr. Demet Yasar with Marshfield Clinic said many factors play into when someone should begin regular mammograms, especially if they have a family history.

“Who had it, at what age they had [it], if they ever tested for those genetic mutations, how many of them had it, what age they had it. They all matter,” Dr. Yasar explained.

Fortunately for Holly, her first mammogram was relatively painless and came back with the results she was hoping for.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Recipe: Grilled Hawaiian meatballs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
There's nothing like grilling in summertime, and here in Wisconsin, we take every opportunity to fire up the grill while the weather is nice.

News

Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee launches child mental health awareness campaign

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee launched the ‘Shine Through’ campaign Thursday to address the mental and behavioral health challenges kids face.

News

Pandemic, virtual learning impacts teen mental health

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
Teens respond to survey showing a change in mental health during the pandemic; one high school senior shares her personal experience.

News

New COVID-19 test from UW-Madison could provide better results using saliva

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
UW-Madison researchers believe a new COVID-19 test that uses spit could prove to be a faster, cheaper and less complicated method compared to other tests.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths; percent of positive cases dips under 5%

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The percent of positive cases dropped under 5 percent Thursday.

News

DHS: More than one million now tested in Wisconsin, 9 new deaths reported due to COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Out of the 17,023 new test results, another 884 people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total confirmed case count in the state since testing began to 56,940.

Deep Bench

National Wellness Month during stressful times: assess your overall health

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
August is National Wellness Month, which during this pandemic serves as a timely reminder that people must take care of their mental and physical health.

Deep Bench

Women: Don’t let taboo health issues get in the way of a healthy and fun summer

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
Celebrity OB-GYN Dr. Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz shared her top tips for not letting even the most taboo issues, like incontinence, get in the way of a healthy and fun summer.

News

DHS: Another 1,059 test positive for coronavirus, active case percentage drops

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
On Thursday, the State of Wisconsin saw another day of more than 1,000 new people who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

Wisconsin coronavirus cases, percentage of positive tests up again

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
More than 900,000 people in Wisconsin have been tested in almost 6 months.