BUDDY CHECK 7: WSAW’s Holly Chilsen undergoes first mammogram

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Breast cancer impacts women, and men, at different ages in their lives.

Sometimes the diagnoses of a family member can determine when a person begins routine mammograms.

For WSAW anchor Holly Chilsen, women close to her gave her the motivation to get tested years before routine mammograms would typically begin.

“My mom was 43 when she was diagnosed. But, because my mom was diagnosed with stage 3, it was already pretty advanced before they found it. And, also her two sisters have had breast cancer, survivors of breast cancer,” Chilsen explained.

At the age of 32, Holly underwent her first routine mammogram.

“I was actually kind of proud of the fact that I was just getting it done so it wasn’t like emotional sad, it was an emotional-OK, I need to do this and take care of my health,” she said.

Dr. Demet Yasar with Marshfield Clinic said many factors play into when someone should begin regular mammograms, especially if they have a family history.

“Who had it, at what age they had [it], if they ever tested for those genetic mutations, how many of them had it, what age they had it. They all matter,” Dr. Yasar explained.

Fortunately for Holly, her first mammogram was relatively painless and came back with the results she was hoping for.

