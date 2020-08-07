Annual Wisconsin Valley Fair Market Animal Show and Sale to stream live Saturday

Once again, WSAW and WZAW will be livestreaming the Annual Wisconsin Valley Fair Market Animal Show and Sale beginning around 11 a.m. Saturday morning, August 8, 2020. The livestream feed will be active at 10:55 a.m. and will remain active as the show and sale continues into the afternoon.

