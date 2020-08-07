Advertisement

Annual Wisconsin Valley Fair Market Animal Show and Sale to stream live Saturday

Livestream will begin at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday August 8, 2020
Animal Auction Livestream 2020
Animal Auction Livestream 2020
By Chad Franzen
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Once again, WSAW and WZAW will be livestreaming the Annual Wisconsin Valley Fair Market Animal Show and Sale beginning around 11 a.m. Saturday morning, August 8, 2020. The livestream feed will be active at 10:55 a.m. and will remain active as the show and sale continues into the afternoon.

WATCH LIVE: Wisconsin Valley Fair Market Animal Show and Sale beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

