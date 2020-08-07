21 UW-Madison student-athletes test positive for COVID-19 since summer workouts began

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison student-athletes are back on campus this summer for voluntary workouts. But this season, they are subject to taking COVID-19 tests, and some are coming back positive.

Wisconsin Athletics outlined in a release Thursday that students returning for workouts were first tested on June 8. Out of the initial 117 students tested that day, two of them tested positive, according to UW Athletics.

Then on July 8, 428 COVID-19 tests were taken, and seven student-athletes tested positive.

Between July 8 and Aug. 5, 12 student-athletes tested positive.

As of Aug. 5, 259 student-athletes returned to campus for workouts. A total of 1,788 COVID-19 tests have been conducted since June 8, according to UW Athletics.

“Per UW Athletics’ previously stated protocols, the department continues to isolate individuals who have tested positive and UW Athletics’ Infection Response Team is monitoring their recoveries,” according to the department.

