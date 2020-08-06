Advertisement

Wisconsin reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths; percent of positive cases dips under 5%

Wisconsin recorded eight new deaths among COVID-19 patients Thursday as the state’s death total climbed to 978
Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin recorded eight new deaths among COVID-19 patients Thursday as the state’s death total climbed to 978, according to data released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The percent of positive cases dropped under 5 percent Thursday. The state reported a 4.7 percent positive rate. That’s down from 5.2 percent positive on Wednesday.

The state reported 17,706 new tests Thursday, for a total of 1,019,630.

Of those tests, there were 839 new positive confirmed cases of the virus. The overall confirmed cases number grew to 57,779.

DHS reported 16,867 new negative tests for an all-time total of 961,851.

HOW TO GET A COVID-19 TEST: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/community-testing.htm

There are 9,562 active cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. That’s 16.6 percent. The number of recoveries is 47,221, or 81.8 percent.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association lists 330 hospital admissions with 112 of those COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

The stated reported 55 new patients admitted to hospitals Thursday.

PERCENT POSITIVE OVER LAST SEVEN DAYS

  • 8/6: 4.7%
  • 8/5: 5.2%
  • 8/4: 4%
  • 8/3: 5.6%
  • 8/2: 9.6%
  • 8/1: 7.1%
  • 7/31: 5.4%

Action 2 News will update this story with county-by-county stats and more.

CLICK HERE to track statewide COVID-19 data.

CLICK HERE for Wisconsin Hospital Association data.

WISCONSIN COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASES, DEATHS (counties listed in bold were reported to have new cases):

  • Adams - 82 cases (+3) (2 deaths)
  • Ashland - 22 cases (+1) (1 death)
  • Barron - 276 cases (+3) (3 deaths)
  • Bayfield - 21 cases (1 death)
  • Brown - 4,151 cases (+51) (52 deaths)
  • Buffalo - 42 cases (2 deaths)
  • Burnett - 22 cases (+1) (1 death)
  • Calumet - 288 cases (+11) (2 deaths)
  • Chippewa - 218 cases (+5)
  • Clark - 180 cases (+1) (7 deaths)
  • Columbia - 238 cases (+5) (1 death)
  • Crawford - 70 cases (+1)
  • Dane - 4,376 cases (+36) (37 deaths)
  • Dodge - 757 cases (+13) (5 deaths)
  • Door - 101 cases (+3) (3 deaths)
  • Douglas - 149 cases (+4)
  • Dunn - 112 cases
  • Eau Claire - 541 cases (+10) (4 deaths)
  • Florence - 6 cases
  • Fond du Lac - 598 cases (+14) (6 deaths)
  • Forest - 59 cases (4 deaths)
  • Grant - 341 cases (+9) (14 deaths)
  • Green - 137 cases (+2) (1 death)
  • Green Lake - 54 cases
  • Iowa - 70 cases (+2)
  • Iron - 73 cases (1 death)
  • Jackson - 52 cases (+2) (1 death)
  • Jefferson - 596 cases (+15) (5 deaths)
  • Juneau - 135 cases (+2) (1 death)
  • Kenosha - 2,597 cases (+36) (58 deaths)
  • Kewaunee - 122 cases (+7) (2 deaths)
  • La Crosse - 881 cases(+27) (1 death)
  • Lafayette - 116 cases (+2)
  • Langlade - 57 cases (+6) (1 death)
  • Lincoln - 65 cases (+1)
  • Manitowoc - 321 cases (+3) (1 death)
  • Marathon - 612 cases (+7) (8 deaths) (+1)
  • Marinette - 356 cases (+6) (3 deaths)
  • Marquette - 76 cases (+1) (1 death)
  • Menominee - 20 cases
  • Milwaukee - 20,389 cases (+214) (452 deaths) (+2)
  • Monroe - 241 cases (+7) (2 deaths)
  • Oconto - 207 cases (+7)
  • Oneida - 102 cases (+5)
  • Outagamie - 1,180 (+22) (14 deaths) (+1)
  • Ozaukee - 624 cases (+19) (17 deaths)
  • Pepin - 42 cases
  • Pierce - 197 cases (+14)
  • Polk - 126 cases (2 deaths)
  • Portage - 377 cases (+10)
  • Price - 26 cases (+1)
  • Racine - 3,364 cases (+21) (78 deaths)
  • Richland - 34 cases (4 deaths)
  • Rock - 1,395 cases (+7) (26 deaths)
  • Rusk - 17 cases (+1) (1 death)
  • Sauk - 423 cases (+12) (3 deaths)
  • Sawyer - 52 cases (+2)
  • Shawano - 173 cases (+5)
  • Sheboygan - 720 cases (+38) (9 deaths) (+1)
  • St. Croix - 476 cases (+6) (4 deaths) (+2)
  • Taylor - 61 cases (+2)
  • Trempealeau - 329 cases (+7) (2 deaths)
  • Vernon - 59 cases
  • Vilas - 45 cases (+5)
  • Walworth - 1,284 cases (+7) (22 deaths) (+1)
  • Washburn - 41 cases (+2)
  • Washington - 967 cases (+22) (22 deaths)
  • Waukesha - 3,930 cases (+89) (57 deaths)
  • Waupaca - 417 cases (+9) (15 deaths)
  • Waushara - 112 cases
  • Winnebago - 1,111 cases (+17) (18 deaths)
  • Wood - 268 cases (+5) (1 death)

Symptoms:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

  • Fever of 100.4 or higher
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

  • Trouble breathing
  • Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
  • New confusion or inability to rouse
  • Bluish lips or face
  • The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

  • The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
  • To help prevent the spread of the virus:
  • Stay at least six feet away from other people
  • Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
  • Stay at home as much as possible
  • Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
  • Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
  • Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DEEP BENCH: A look at the 'new retirement'

Updated: 13 minutes ago

News

2 men charged with making meth in Wood County

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Two men appeared in Wood County court Thursday afternoon on various drug charges

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Warmer, more muggy weekend with a risk of storms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
The muggy meter is showing more humid conditions headed our way for this weekend.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Adding fresh flavor to your meal with caprese stuffed twice baked potatoes

Updated: 4 hours ago
Adding fresh flavor to your meal with caprese stuffed twice baked potatoes

News

Gov. Evers announces $32 million to support COVID-19 testing at UW campuses

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Gov. Tony Evers today announced more than $32 million in financial assistance to the University of Wisconsin (UW) System and the University of Wisconsin-Madison as they prepare to welcome students back to campus this fall.

News

Free COVID testing Friday in Wausau, best times to arrive

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The Marathon County Health Department is giving advice to people who will be coming to the free COVID-19 testing on Friday at Northcentral Technical College.

News

Stevens Point police warn of counterfeit money

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Stevens Point Police Department has seen an increase in counterfeit money recently.

News

3rd Congressional Democrat candidates debate health care, pandemic relief ahead of next week’s primary

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
Democrat candidates, including longtime incumbent Rep. Ron Kind, debate ahead of next week's primary for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District