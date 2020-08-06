United Way, YMCA asking for mask donations for Northwoods ‘Stuff The Bus’ event

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Northwoods United Way and the YMCA of the Northwoods are partnering for a mask drive for youth and teens in the community.

As school districts work on their plans for the upcoming school year, the CEOs of both organizations started thinking about the number of students who would need masks while in school and other learning centers, according to a news release.

“As Ryan [Zietlow, the CEO of the YMCA of the Northwoods] and I began discussing our annual ‘Stuff The Bus’ school supply drive, it was apparent that the need for masks may place our families in difficult positions.” shared, Nancy Sattler, Northwoods United Way. “We were looking for a way to further provide support to our families as we all navigate these challenging times.”

During the ‘Stuff The Bus’ event on August 26th, donations of needed school supplies and masks will be accepted. Officials said the masks can be homemade or purchased and dropped at locations.

Current drop-off locations include The YMCA of the Northwoods and Peoples State Bank. More locations will be added.

Check the YMCA of the Northwoods website and follow the Northwoods United Way on Facebook for updates

