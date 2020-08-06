Advertisement

United Way, YMCA asking for mask donations for Northwoods ‘Stuff The Bus’ event

United Way, YMCA logos
United Way, YMCA logos(YMCA of the Northwoods)
By Ashley Hommer
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Northwoods United Way and the YMCA of the Northwoods are partnering for a mask drive for youth and teens in the community.

As school districts work on their plans for the upcoming school year, the CEOs of both organizations started thinking about the number of students who would need masks while in school and other learning centers, according to a news release.

“As Ryan [Zietlow, the CEO of the YMCA of the Northwoods] and I began discussing our annual ‘Stuff The Bus’ school supply drive, it was apparent that the need for masks may place our families in difficult positions.” shared, Nancy Sattler, Northwoods United Way. “We were looking for a way to further provide support to our families as we all navigate these challenging times.”

During the ‘Stuff The Bus’ event on August 26th, donations of needed school supplies and masks will be accepted. Officials said the masks can be homemade or purchased and dropped at locations.

Current drop-off locations include The YMCA of the Northwoods and Peoples State Bank. More locations will be added.

Check the YMCA of the Northwoods website and follow the Northwoods United Way on Facebook for updates

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marathon County Sheriff’s Office anticipates introducing bodycams in 2021

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is planning to introduce bodycams for their deputies as part of their 2021 budget, the department noted in an educational presentation for the county Public Safety committee meeting Wednesday.

News

D.C. Everest School Board meets in retreat to discuss back-to-school plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
D.C. Everest School Board meets in retreat to discuss back-to-school plans

News

Superintendent says Wisconsin Rapids will not test students for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Superintendent says Wisconsin Rapids will not test students for COVID-19

News

Marathon Co. Sheriff's Department could get body cams in 2021 with adequate funding

Updated: 2 hours ago
Marathon Co. Sheriff's Department could get body cams in 2021

Latest News

News

Noah’s Ark Water Park closes for rest of 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Noah’s Ark Waterpark has decided to close for the rest of the 2020 season, citing COVID-19 concerns.

News

Wausau businesses spread joy by handing out sunflower bouquets

Updated: 3 hours ago
Wausau businesses spread joy by handing out sunflower bouquets

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Sen. Baldwin supports House-backed Heroes Act to help Americans during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
Sen. Baldwin supports House-backed Heroes Act to help Americans during pandemic

News

Merrill mayor calls on police to enforce mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
Merrill mayor calls on police to enforce mask mandate