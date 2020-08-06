United Way “Stuff the Bus” event Thursday in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The United Way of South Wood and Adams Counties will be collecting school supplies Thursday for their annual “Stuff the Bus” event.

You can donate school supplies Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Lunch by the River at Veterans Memorial Park in Wisconsin Rapids. Some of the top items needed include backpacks, notebooks, colored pencils, markers, glue sticks and scissors. The donated supplies are then distributed to local students in need.

