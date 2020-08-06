Advertisement

United Way “Stuff the Bus” event Thursday in Wisconsin Rapids

(WITN)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The United Way of South Wood and Adams Counties will be collecting school supplies Thursday for their annual “Stuff the Bus” event.

You can donate school supplies Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Lunch by the River at Veterans Memorial Park in Wisconsin Rapids. Some of the top items needed include backpacks, notebooks, colored pencils, markers, glue sticks and scissors. The donated supplies are then distributed to local students in need.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Grand postpones major fall performances, launches Ghost Light Fund

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The Grand Theater announced on Thursday it will be postponing the 2020-21 Season and all other major events through November, as well as creating The Grand’s Ghost Light Fund.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Thursday, August 6, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Thursday, August 6, 2020.

News

Health officials discuss school plan

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Kraft encouraging customers to eat mac and cheese for breakfast

Updated: 12 hours ago
The company will redesign the box to now include the word “breakfast” instead of “dinner” to encourage people to eat the meal at the start of the day.

Latest News

News

Former Wausau area man pleads guilty to drug related charges

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
A man will spend 5 years in prison after pleading guilty the drug related charges.

News

Northcentral Technical College waives application fees, expands walk-in hours

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
Northcentral Technical College announced Wednesday that it will waive application fees for anyone who applies to the College for the fall 2020 semester.

News

Senator Baldwin reacts to progress on Covid-19 relief plan

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jeff Thelen
Baldwin reacts to Covid-19 relief negotiations progress

News

United Way, YMCA asking for mask donations for Northwoods ‘Stuff The Bus’ event

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Northwoods United Way and the YMCA of the Northwoods are partnering for a mask drive for youth and teens in the community.

News

Marathon County Sheriff’s Office anticipates introducing bodycams in 2021

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is planning to introduce bodycams for their deputies as part of their 2021 budget, the department noted in an educational presentation for the county Public Safety committee meeting Wednesday.

News

D.C. Everest School Board meets in retreat to discuss back-to-school plans

Updated: 16 hours ago
D.C. Everest School Board meets in retreat to discuss back-to-school plans