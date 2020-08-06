Stevens Point police warn of counterfeit money

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department has seen an increase in counterfeit money recently.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, they have specifically seen an increase in $50 and $100 bills, but have seen all denominations in the past. The post highlights a number of things people should look for when it comes to the fake bills including checking for color-shifting ink, looking for the security thread running through the bill and checking for a watermark. If you detect a counterfeit bill, the police department recommends you take some notes about the person that gave you the bill, handle the bill as little as possible and contact your local police department.

“If you own or manage a business - please help to educate yourself and those at the business what to look for as they are the front line recipients of the bills.”

