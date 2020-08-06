Senator Baldwin reacts to progress on Covid-19 relief plan

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Senator Tammy Baldwin, (D) Wisconsin, says she’s happy to hear about progress toward a Covid-19 relief package deal between the two parties.

Republicans had reportedly made some concessions in what started as a wide gap between the two sides to come up with a second plan to help people impacted by the pandemic’s economic impact.

Democrats in the house want to continue the $600 a week unemployment enhancer, which ended last week. The GOP started at $200 but has come up to $400. Republicans have also agreed to $200 billion in local and state funding after starting out with none.

Baldwin tells NewsChannel 7 she supports the Democrats $3.4 trillion plan known as the Heroes Act.

And just as Republicans have blamed Democrats for a delay in reaching a deal, she blames the GOP.

“I supported the scale and content of the House passed Heroes Act, And think about this, they passed that back in mid-May. And because of the administration’s failure to take the coronavirus seriously, it’s languished in the Senate. But I am pleased the progress is being made,” says Baldwin.

She says the GOP is making concessions because they’re finally hearing the consequences of letting the federal unemployment supplement end.

